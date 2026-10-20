Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Trump Praises MAGA Rocker, 77, With Depraved History

The singer who boasted about child sex crimes frequently appears at the president's rallies.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Praises MAGA Rocker, 77, With Depraved History (1 comments) ...

Man who Died in ICE Custody was Denied Medicine, his daughter says (2 comments) ...

Trump uses antisemitic Slur in Defending Sen. Roger Marshall (18 comments) ...

Black MAGA Influencer Stunned After Being Kicked Out of Ken Paxton Rally (9 comments) ...

Secret Pay-for-Play Text Rocks Trump White House (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"Well I don't care if you're just thirteen / You look too good to be true" - Ted Nugent, Jailbait (1981)

[image or embed]

-- SCREW () 3:52 PM Â· Apr 6, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Maga is just a pedophile cult.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 11:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort