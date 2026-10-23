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Friday, October 23, 2026

Mississippi A.G. says Killing of 1-year-old Boy Justified

The state offered little explanation for its finding, and the boy's family is calling for the bodycam footage.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 AM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

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JUST IN: The police shooting that killed 1-year-old Kohen Wiley as he sat in his mother's lap in a Walmart parking lot in Senatobia, Miss., in June "was justified," Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office said on Monday. Her office will not charge the white officer who shot the child.

[image or embed]

-- Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman.bsky.social) 1:48 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Quite a bit of meat in the piece - thanks for posting.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-22 07:47 AM | Reply

Fitch didn't explain the reasoning behind the decision or what evidence was considered in a case that has sparked national backlash.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 07:51 AM | Reply

Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-22 08:45 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Mississippi Police Used Justified Force On 1 Year Old

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 10:12 AM | Reply

That 1 year old kid probably had a gun. Yeah, right.

#5 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-10-22 12:02 PM | Reply

The cop who gunned down a 1 year old is a humanitarian.

~ MAGA dumfux ~

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-22 12:17 PM | Reply

Mississippi Police Used Justified Force On 1 Year Old

What? He was going to wipe a booger on an ICE agent?

#7 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-10-22 12:39 PM | Reply

So much for "Pro-Life", eh?

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-22 12:43 PM | Reply

why would you Dems care, you want live humans murdered

#9 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-10-23 08:58 AM | Reply

why would you Dems care, you want live humans murdered

POSTED BY MAVERICK AT

Well that leaves you safe

#10 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-23 10:30 AM | Reply

Because 2nd class citizens deserve nothing more.

#11 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-23 11:22 AM | Reply

That's certainly one way to twist a headline for maximum dramatic effect.

#12 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-10-23 11:40 AM | Reply

The demented orange chomo is headed to Mississippi to congratulate the officer who used the second amendment solution to neutralize a one year old.

#13 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-23 11:54 AM | Reply

why would you Dems care, you want live humans murdered

#9 | Posted by Maverick

Why do you even bother posting nonsense like this you stupid piece of s*&^?

#14 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 12:16 PM | Reply

Police officer who shot and killed 1-year-old boy in Mississippi has resigned, Senatobia mayor says

apnews.com

Now pedo 47 can give him a cushy job with ICE.

#15 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-23 01:00 PM | Reply

Charlie Kirk was right.

Republicans don't have a problem with this shooting, because it's gang violence.

If anything, Republicans are happy that the trash got taken out.

The only two Republicans who have commented have commented on Democrats, and on the headline.

Literally no engagement with the actual story.

Because they are truly okay with this.

#16 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-23 01:04 PM | Reply

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