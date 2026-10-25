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Sunday, October 25, 2026

Secret Russian Funding Revealed in Trump-Putin Energy Scheme

A multibillion-dollar project to tap into natural gas in Alaska pursued by the Trump administration has received secret funding from a sanctioned Russian company, according to a report.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 03:42 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/25

Status: user

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US executives quit as Trump turns control over massive Alaska energy project to Putin underlings. The former chief executive of a $25bn US gas export venture says Russian energy giant Novatek was given control of the project by Trump, triggering a mass resignation of company leadership[image or embed]

" Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 10:14 PM Oct 23, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... A multibillion-dollar project to tap into natural gas in Alaska pursued by the Trump administration has received secret funding from a sanctioned Russian company ...

... and Pres Trump continues to turn the US into a satellite of Russia.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-25 02:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

RussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRuss
iaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRu
ssiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussiaRussia

#2 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-25 03:48 PM | Reply

Been a while since anyone fucked up the page formatting.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-25 03:50 PM | Reply

Daddysfist finally acknowledged that his child-raping hero is Putin's cum dumpster.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-25 03:53 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

LOL

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-25 04:47 PM | Reply

"Russia, if you're listening..."

#6 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-25 05:03 PM | Reply

The people unable to connect Putin and Trump to each other are a special kind of stupid.

Unfortunately those people are also Trump's base.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-25 05:04 PM | Reply

#2

That mofo shorted out. Time to reboot.

#8 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-25 05:12 PM | Reply

Sure Jan. No one is buying Russia, Russia, Russia in 2026. #HillaryCampaignBlackOps #ObamaWeaponizedFBI

#9 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-10-25 05:31 PM | Reply

"Russia, if you're listening ... ."

#10 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-25 05:41 PM | Reply

" No one is buying Russia, Russia, Russia"

Except Marco Rubio and Senate Republicans.

But thanks for admitting your news sources believe you can't handle the truth.

#11 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-25 05:49 PM | Reply

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