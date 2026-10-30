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Friday, October 30, 2026

US Army Starts Practicing Digging Mass Battlefield Graves

U.S. Army soldiers are training to bury fellow troops in temporary graves en masse for the first time in decades ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/30

Status: user

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U.S. Army soldiers are training to bury fellow troops in temporary graves en masse for the first time in decades, rehearsing how the U.S. military would respond if it sustained a high number of casualties while fighting a still-blazing war.

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-- Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 7:27 AM Â· Oct 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Stinky's mass Covid graves are the gold standard.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-30 02:20 PM | Reply

Ground assault in Iran?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 02:23 PM | Reply

Fat Donnie Loser wants to send your children to Hell.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 04:36 PM | Reply

"used diggers and excavators to see how effectively they could be used to help preserve bodies intact until they could be identified and repatriated to the U.S."

Ghoulish. Right on time for Halloween.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-30 04:40 PM | Reply

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