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Monday, November 02, 2026

Republican Blaming Trump for Election Disaster

Republicans are already quietly blaming Donald Trump ahead of the midterms, according to a new report.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:33 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/02

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Trump's midterm bribe is simple: vote Republican or veterans with cancer get nothing

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-- The Daily Show (@thedailyshow.com) 5:31 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

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The Pythons' Brave Sir Robin anticipated the cowering cowards of Magadom: "When danger reared its ugly head, he bravely turned his tail and fled!"

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-02 12:36 PM | Reply

Don't forget the heritage foundation.

They're the authors of this disaster.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-02 12:53 PM | Reply

Should the vote tomorrow turn out badly for Republicans, I do wonder which of Trump's enablers will be required to take on the miserable role of elections sin eater. Has to be someone with what passes for stature in this regime. The only name that keeps popping in my political fryer is maaaaaaaybe Susie Wiles. Is it too late to do a redo with Katiebot Zacharia? Asking for Anthony Scaramucci.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-02 01:20 PM | Reply

Republicans are already quietly blaming Donald Trump

---- that.

They rubber stamped every illegal and corrupt act and looked the other way as he stole, killed and destroyed the economy.

They totally abdicated their role as a check and balance on the power of the executive branch.

They have no one to blame but themselves.

"We all know who the problem is. It's Trump. "

Look in the mirror ----bags.... you approved everything he wanted...the tax scam, the tariffs, the war in Iran, Venezuela, Ukraine, ballroom, bribe force one, the billion dollar renovation budget for the white house, every single unqualified senate confirmation (bugsy patel, brainworms, gnome, mar kwanye mullin, pickled pete, oz, mcmahon, etc).

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-02 01:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Well, it is the fat bald pedo's fault. But they're nothing but cowards.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-02 03:08 PM | Reply

Don't forget people who vote for republicans.

They hate America. They hate equality. They hate equity. They hate justice. They hate liberty.

They see the destruction republicans do to their country every time they control the federal government and still blindly vote for republicans.

Because there's one thing republican politicians give them, the freedom to openly hate.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-02 03:09 PM | Reply

Republicans should take it easy on Trump. They are as much to blame as he is because they let the senile, felonious rapist do whatever he wants.
Dems are probably going to end up with somewhere between 230+ House seats and 54+ senate seats and nearly every member of the GOP sat quietly while they allowed it to happen.

#7 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-02 04:28 PM | Reply

No, don't take it easy on the child raping sack of trans fats. Let's have that battle we've been waiting for, make it as violent and bruising as possible maybe some MAGAts using their 2nd Ammendment rights on some drive-bys at Thune and Johnson's houses. Let's get it all out there, turn it inward so that all that is left of this abortion of a party and a movement is a bloody husk of dead tissue.

#8 | Posted by _Gunslinger_ at 2026-11-02 05:02 PM | Reply

Republican(s) Blaming Trump for Election Disaster

Where were they when they should have stood up to Trump to rein in his worst instincts?!

#9 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-02 05:27 PM | Reply

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