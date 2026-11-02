Republican Blaming Trump for Election Disaster

Republicans are already quietly blaming Donald Trump



---- that.



They rubber stamped every illegal and corrupt act and looked the other way as he stole, killed and destroyed the economy.



They totally abdicated their role as a check and balance on the power of the executive branch.



They have no one to blame but themselves.



"We all know who the problem is. It's Trump. "



Look in the mirror ----bags.... you approved everything he wanted...the tax scam, the tariffs, the war in Iran, Venezuela, Ukraine, ballroom, bribe force one, the billion dollar renovation budget for the white house, every single unqualified senate confirmation (bugsy patel, brainworms, gnome, mar kwanye mullin, pickled pete, oz, mcmahon, etc).

