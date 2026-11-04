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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

AP Voter Poll: How Trump and Republicans Lost

An AP postmortem on the election explains the crushing defeat for President Trump and the Republican Party in the midterms: "The polling shows that voters generally saw Trump as being more focused on his own fortune and gold-leafed existence than their needs. ... Meanwhile, despite Republicans' suggestion that voters cared little about Trump making more than $1 billion last year from meme coins and cryptocurrency, most voters saw Trump as obsessed with his own interests."

Posted by retort at 08:49 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

They lost by being cowards and pigs.

They lost by not abiding by their oaths to support the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-04 08:53 AM | Reply

How?

They promised to lower prices and made them much much much worse.
They promised to end wars and started invading countries, blowing up fishermen and started wars.
They promised to deport the worst criminals and instead murdered americans and deported lawful immigrants.
They promised to lower gas prices and drove them through the roof.
They allowed the corruption and theft of taxpayer money to be off the charts.

Now is the time to start planning the hearings....

Jared and his billion in bribes.
Trump crypto.
Ice private prisons.
Bribe force one.
Collins and her bribes for military contracts.
Ballroom.
The reflecting pool.
Kegsbreath and his purge of women and minorities.
KKKash and his abuse of FBI jets.

All of it.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 09:11 AM | Reply

Actually... most members of the investor class are obsessed with their own needs. It's that "let your money do the work for you" attitude from the 80s. It's as if the human effort that built their fortunes doesn't matter. If you can't get them for cheap... then you build robots to replace them.

#3 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-11-04 09:26 AM | Reply

My happiness at yesterday's outcome is tempered only by the cynical assumption that if Americans are given affordable gas and groceries again they'll go right back to the idiocy that gave us Trump and MAGA.

This is happening ONLY because voters were too affected on a personal level by this administration's policies.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-04 09:29 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Economic disparity always leads to Communism and Socialism.
Always.
Never fails.

#5 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-11-04 09:35 AM | Reply

It's a lot to do with the fat bastard personally. The Epstein Files (lots of MAGA were invested in seeing Clinton executed), the ridiculous vanity projects, the failure of the Reflecting Pool, the tariffs, the Kennedy Center debacle, the glided White House - and of course his idiotic war. That's on him.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 11:06 AM | Reply

Shooting citizens in the street?

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-04 11:25 AM | Reply

All Republicans needed to do to win was prosecute the criminals in the Epstein Files.

They could have run rings around the "Soft On Crime" Democrats with a few high profile prosecutions of the billionaire class.

The incessant pule we hear from the DR Malcontents -- Democrats has the Epstein Files and did nothing with them -- could have been a huge win!

But obvious reasons, Republicans couldn't actually prosecute the rich and powerful men in the Epstein Files.

And here we are.

#8 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-04 11:27 AM | Reply

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