AP Voter Poll: How Trump and Republicans Lost

How?



They promised to lower prices and made them much much much worse.

They promised to end wars and started invading countries, blowing up fishermen and started wars.

They promised to deport the worst criminals and instead murdered americans and deported lawful immigrants.

They promised to lower gas prices and drove them through the roof.

They allowed the corruption and theft of taxpayer money to be off the charts.



Now is the time to start planning the hearings....



Jared and his billion in bribes.

Trump crypto.

Ice private prisons.

Bribe force one.

Collins and her bribes for military contracts.

Ballroom.

The reflecting pool.

Kegsbreath and his purge of women and minorities.

KKKash and his abuse of FBI jets.



All of it.

