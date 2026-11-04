AP Voter Poll: How Trump and Republicans Lost

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Wednesday, November 04, 2026
An AP postmortem on the election explains the crushing defeat for President Trump and the Republican Party in the midterms: "The polling shows that voters generally saw Trump as being more focused on his own fortune and gold-leafed existence than their needs. ... Meanwhile, despite Republicans' suggestion that voters cared little about Trump making more than $1 billion last year from meme coins and cryptocurrency, most voters saw Trump as obsessed with his own interests."
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