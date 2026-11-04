Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, November 04, 2026

JD Vance Blames Iran War for Election Debacle

In a lengthy online post, Vice President JD Vance seemingly sought to distance himself from election results seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

JD Vance Blames Iran War for Election Debacle (9 comments) ...

Trump calls Abbott a Rino After Texas Flips (11 comments) ...

Child dies in raging Upstate New York measles outbreak (3 comments) ...

Jigsaw Loomer Sounds Upset (5 comments) ...

Trump, Offering no Details, says US Is Cutting Off Aid to Israel (17 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

@sarahlongwell25.bsky.social: "Nobody's having a worse night right now than JD Vance. In fact, in all of the things that we should just hold close to make ourselves feel better is what a shitty night JD Vance is having."

[image or embed]

-- The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 11:31 PM Â· Nov 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump watch party emptied so fast the Cheesecake Factory food went untouched

www.rawstory.com

LOL

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-04 01:26 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-04 01:35 PM | Reply

I am hearing from Republican sources that JD Vance's next move is to change his name a fourth time to Ron DeVancis.

~Hunter Biden~

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-04 01:46 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Vance blames the Iran war, that he has supported, for GOP congressional loses and to some degree he is correct. The war has driven up gas prices, increased inflation and broke the no new wars promise that he and Trump made to voters when they were running in 2024.
Vance is signaling to GOP voters that if they want to see more loses then they should nominate for his President in 2028.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-04 01:51 PM | Reply

He's not wrong.

Being a sniveling yes man to a dementia riddled elderly golfer is the cross he has to bear.

He was despised before he doubled down on the disgusting Ramaswarmy attack ad against a childhood rape victim.

That was the nail in his coffin not that Pedo47 was going to give him an endorsement anyways. He could probably get the endorsement with a nice seven or eight figure "donation" to his PAC. That is what it is going to come down to in 2028...who can buy Hair Furor's endorsement. Rest assured that even if you pay him off in June, he might endorse someone else in July if they paid more.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 02:23 PM | Reply

A week ago Saturday I was in central Kansas for a few days, for my grand-niece's wedding.

Every ad on TV was a political one. Most stunning was a Marshall ad, suggesting a generation ago, Hamilton didn't react fully and properly when dealing with a one child molester.

The ad was ridiculously tone-deaf, especially since the next ad (for Hamilton) quotes Marshall saying the Epstein Files weren't important to him, and Marshall voted against their release....protecting HUNDREDs of child molesters.

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-04 02:31 PM | Reply

Trump is the gum on the sole of the shoe of society.

He doesn't think any further than the next news cycle.

He 100% went into this war to distract from the Trumpstein Files without a plan to win, or regard for the soldiers, or plan to defend our bases. He let Pickled Pete devise the attack plan whose arrogance planned on Iran surrendering after a few days never understanding just how determined and strong their will is. This entire administration based their plans through the lens of their own cowardice and failed to read the history of the Iran-Iraq war and how Iran just wore down Iraq. This is why electing stupid people is a very very bad idea.

The problem now is how to end the war. It is going to require a massive investment by the United States that I am sure Fox Nooz will blame on democrats.

Could have just enforced the JCPOA but no, the racist orange shitbag could not stand to let Obama have any accomplishments.

The US had an enforceable multinational deal with verification and inspections without killing Iranians and Americans, costing the taxpayers $50 billion and the strait was open.

Assholes all of them.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 02:35 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump has now said he agrees with Vance which is the closest you'll hear Trump admitting to being wrong.

"I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term. But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again. Because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon" - Donald Trump

Of course Iran did not have a nuclear weapon and US and allied intelligence sources have disputed Trump's claim that they were close to having one.

Trump seems to be setting up for pinning the GOP loses on Hegseth and letting him take the fall.

#8 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-04 03:56 PM | Reply

Look in the fucking mirror you vapid, brain-dead pile of shit

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 04:21 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort