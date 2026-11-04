JD Vance Blames Iran War for Election Debacle

Trump is the gum on the sole of the shoe of society.



He doesn't think any further than the next news cycle.



He 100% went into this war to distract from the Trumpstein Files without a plan to win, or regard for the soldiers, or plan to defend our bases. He let Pickled Pete devise the attack plan whose arrogance planned on Iran surrendering after a few days never understanding just how determined and strong their will is. This entire administration based their plans through the lens of their own cowardice and failed to read the history of the Iran-Iraq war and how Iran just wore down Iraq. This is why electing stupid people is a very very bad idea.



The problem now is how to end the war. It is going to require a massive investment by the United States that I am sure Fox Nooz will blame on democrats.



Could have just enforced the JCPOA but no, the racist orange shitbag could not stand to let Obama have any accomplishments.



The US had an enforceable multinational deal with verification and inspections without killing Iranians and Americans, costing the taxpayers $50 billion and the strait was open.



Assholes all of them.