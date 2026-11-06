Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, November 06, 2026

Republicans Call for Trump to Change Course After Election Massacre

President Donald Trump faced pressure from Republicans on Wednesday to change course after a midterm election rout handed Democrats control of Congress and voters rejected his handpicked candidates in key races.

Posted by Corky at 08:30 PM | 33 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Republicans Call for Trump to Change Course After Election Massacre (33 comments) ...

James Talarico Outlines Plans for U.S. Senate (4 comments) ...

"Who Do You Love?" Blue Wave Special Weekend Music Thread (2 comments) ...

Trump Media's Investors Lost $2.2 Billion (3 comments) ...

The Right's Election Meltdown Is Just Getting Started (17 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"Trump never suffered the complete and brutal rebuke from the electorate that he deserved. Until now. It is now manifestly obvious that through his strategy, through his unpopularity, through his indifference, Trump is leading the GOP to doom."

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 3:54 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Inside the White House, senior aides were bracing for staff departures, possible Cabinet changes and Democratic investigations, according to a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"It absolutely sucks to be here right now," the official said. "Morale is as low as it can get."

The official said internal polling had warned six weeks before the election that Republicans were headed for losses in both chambers, but Trump refused to change course on Iran despite warnings about the political consequences.

"Ultimately, he just didn't care," the official said. "He refused to listen to anyone."

;;

Ultimately this, and everything else, is to him about him and him only.

There's still that PM job in Israel if the heat gets too hot in this kitchen.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-05 01:01 PM | Reply

Repubs Call for Trump to Change Course After Massacre

They act like they have no role to play in his continued actions. They can join with democrats to change his behavior!

#2 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-11-05 01:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

This is 2 mins of Deliciousness!

The Midterms
Jesse Welles

www.youtube.com

"I saw Elon leaving Austin fat and hunchbacked, strange and pale. A half a
billion dollar lesson that them Texans ain't for sale.

The ghost of Lindsey Graham came riding on a seven headed drone. Flew right down to the golden golf cart.

Whispered, "Donald, listen close. You can threaten civilizations, kill civilians, and just laugh. You can exterminate races, put folks into cages, but you just can't [F... ] with gas."

Mitch McConnell sat there speechless, but that's kind of his new thing. Who would have ever thought Iran would go and change out our regime.

Ah, the eyeliner was running as JD watched the blue storm. He was swearing in the first jihadist to ever want healthcare reform for that Temu Patton Hegseth crawled to Tennessee and begged.

But the greatest military defeat in US history had a hold of both his legs.

All the tech lords donned their banjos, their suspenders, and craft beers as they dusted off their pronouns, seeing that the end was near.

And they wondered how they'd manage to destroy the planet first. They said, "What about China? China's what about us? Always seemed a whole lot worse."

And the people said they did it. It's a good start. Sure enough. I've had the dream before and my head's still sore.

But y'all should probably lawyer up."

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-05 01:33 PM | Reply

@#2 ... They act like they have no role to play in his continued actions. ...

They were the enablers of Pres Trump.

If they had not realized that before this election, then I'd say it may be questionable why they are even working in the White House.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 01:46 PM | Reply

... Republican allies and strategists called for Trump to shake up his White House personnel ...

Marco Rubio Might Quit Trump Admin to Launch 2028 Presidency Bid After GOP Midterm Rout: Report
www.ibtimes.com

... Secretary of State Marco Rubio might soon quit the Trump administration to launch a bid for the presidency in 2028, especially after the party's rout in the midterms on Tuesday, according to a new report.

British outlet The Independent cited insiders in the U.S. and the UK who have increasing expectations for Rubio to leave the government, with one saying he needs to "distance himself from the Iran war and pin that one on Trump."

"It makes complete sense for him to step down and leave the administration," the source added, claiming that Rubio is the "leading candidate at the moment" and ahead of Vice President JD Vance. ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 03:01 PM | Reply

But but but, it's not about him! It's all the bad candidates the Republicans picked.

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-05 03:13 PM | Reply

Republicans have a serious problem to deal with first.

There is a vote waiting for them when they return to Congress.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky planning to trigger a vote on a privileged resolution containing eight articles of impeachment when Congress returns next week.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-05 03:18 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It's gonna take more than tinkering if the pistol whipped Republicans ever get serious about addressing their monumental case of the political clap.

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-05 03:34 PM | Reply

@#8 ... It's gonna take more than tinkering if the pistol whipped Republicans ever get serious ...

Yup.

For starters, they will need to grow a spine.

Stated differently, it will be interesting to see how many Republicans start standing up to Pres Trump in the coming months ...

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 03:48 PM | Reply

HERE's your Gov Tax Dollars going to Crass Political Propaganda on Gov.com:

"President Trump Will Again Defy the Odds, the Fake News, and the Radical Left"

Every time the Radical Left, the Fake News, and the professional panic class have written President Trump's obituary, they have been wrong. They will be wrong again."

www.whitehouse.gov

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-05 06:26 PM | Reply

THE LINCOLN PROJECT: POST-ELECTION TOWN HALL (2026)

www.youtube.com

Too bad so many Republicans became Trump Cultists, these actual Conservatives never did.

Here's another actual Conservative, and confessed former Elitist, with one of the better short talks on the politics of Elitism I've ever heard.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSa52TR9tCA

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-05 06:40 PM | Reply

www.youtube.com

duh

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-05 06:40 PM | Reply

TEAR DOWN THE BALLROOM!!!!!!!!

Make Piggy Squeal!!!!!!!!!!!

#13 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-11-05 07:16 PM | Reply

TEAR DOWN THE BALLROOM!!!!!!!!

Make Piggy Squeal!!!!!!!!!!!

#13 | Posted by truthhurts

When Trump ended his presser in the uncompleted ballroom with "now, watch this beam go up," I was immediately reminded of when George W Bush was asked about the Iraq War and said, "now, watch this drive."

Trump will be a high ranking member with W in "The Losers Hall of Fame."

#14 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-05 07:28 PM | Reply

The Republican Party of late? ...

Missing Persons - Destination Unknown (1982)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/missingpersons/destinationunknown.html

...
Life is so strange when you don't know
How can you tell where you're going to
You can't be sure of any situation
Something could change and then you won't know

You ask yourself
Where do we go from here
It seems so all too near
Just as far beyond as I can see
I still don't know what this all means to me

So you tell yourself
I have nowhere to go
I don't know what to do
And I don't even know the time of day
I guess it doesn't matter any way

Life is so strange
Destination unknown
When you don't know
Your destination
Something could change

It's unknown
And then you won't know
Destination unknown

You ask yourself
When will my time come
Has it all been said and done
I know I'll leave when it's my time to go
Till then I'll carry on with what I know
...



#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 07:35 PM | Reply

"Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky planning to trigger a vote on a privileged resolution containing eight articles of impeachment when Congress returns next week"

Won't get there in time. Trump and Hegseth will be resuming full-out war against Iran in a couple of days. This same situation (Massie trying to do something in Congress just beforehand) happened back in February if anyone remembers.

At this point, anyone in the military that accepts Trump or Hegseth's upcoming orders to commit war crimes on a massive scale should be brought up on charges of treason against the Constitution of the United States as soon as the new Congress is sworn in.

Chris Murphy heard it all- and then had a stroke because of it. That's all you need to know about the evil that will be unleashed soon.

#16 | Posted by Pumpkinhead at 2026-11-05 08:39 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

#16

The sooner, the better. "War crimes" to stop their war crimes, like targeting innocent commercial shipping. No different than shooting commercial aircraft out of the sky. we need to do what must be done to neutralize the Islamic vermin. Power, water, transportation. A bonus would be if the Jews figured out where the leadership, if any, is. Save some bunker busters for the ones in underground bunkers, MOAB the rest.

#17 | Posted by willowby at 2026-11-05 09:53 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Willowby, a convicted pedophile from Arizona, wants to diddle himself to more dead Iranian school girls. Quelle Surprise!

#18 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-05 10:18 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Whiskey Pete will be lucky to make it thru the weekend. He's likely to be fired live on air while giving a Hannity interview and have to walk home because all his credit cards were canceled.

He better show Trumpy some o dat butt! Stat!

#19 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-05 10:21 PM | Reply

"Whiskey Pete will be lucky to make it thru the weekend"

Israel won't allow him to be cast to the wolves until he has done their bidding.

#20 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-05 10:27 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#17 ... we need to do what must be done to neutralize the Islamic vermin. ...

Your current trolling alias really needs to try harder to be rational.

Jus' sayin'


#21 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 10:28 PM | Reply

#17 the only difference between you and a jihadist is your place of birth. You're a bloodthirsty animal.

#22 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-05 10:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#21

Says the biggest ankle biting troll on this site. Go back to your previous alias, the current one sucks.

#23 | Posted by willowby at 2026-11-05 11:01 PM | Reply

It needs to be made loud and clear to Piggy that there will be no memorials to his presidency, the ballroom is coming down the arch ain't gonna be built, the trees will be replanted.

Piggy will be an ugly footnote in history

He needs to know that before he dies, bigly

#24 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-11-05 11:01 PM | Reply

#22

That's why we don't win wars anymore.

#25 | Posted by willowby at 2026-11-05 11:02 PM | Reply

"That's why we don't win wars anymore"

No, --------. America doesn't win wars anymore because it gets involved in wars that are not legitimate and/or justifiable.

Wars whose outcomes only end up eroding the foundations that the country mostly pretends to be built upon. That pretension is upheld in the ape-like behavior of clowns such as yourself.

If you weren't always dreaming of raping little kids you might have figured that out, but then again, you never fought in peer-to-peer combat, you only sat on a boat for a few years like a complete ----- and then talked about it for 40+ years.

You're a -----, Willowby.

#26 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-05 11:18 PM | Reply

"That's why we don't win wars anymore"

Trump didn't win.
W. difht win
Bush didn't win.

You have voted to lose wars your whole life.
You are why we don't win wars any more.

#27 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-05 11:34 PM | Reply

That's why we don't win wars anymore.

#25 | Posted by willowby at 2026-11-05 11:02 PM | Reply

We don't win wars because we keep starting ones that aren't existential.

#28 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-05 11:45 PM | Reply

@#23 ... Go back to your previous alias, the current one sucks.

OK, your current alias has piqued my curiosity.

I'll play for the nonce.

What was my former alias?


#29 | Posted by lamplighter at 2026-11-06 12:24 AM | Reply

@#28 ... We don't win wars because we keep starting ones that aren't existential. ...

The emphasis on your comment should be upon the "we keep starting ones" aspect.

We should not start a war without an end-game to end that war.

OK, I do give credit to fmr Pres G.H.W. Bush.

When he did his invasion to the Middle East, he had a firm goal and an exit plan once he achieved that goal.

And he executed that plan.

Now, what do we have?

A President whose goals seem to change almost daily, i.e., showing that he has not a clue of his end goal.

#30 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-06 12:42 AM | Reply

OK, I do give credit to fmr Pres G.H.W. Bush.

I didn't agree with the invasion, but...

HW Bush built a coalition, sold the war to the public, had a plan, executed it, then left.

Trump's Iran debacle will be studied for a long long time.

#31 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-06 12:49 AM | Reply

#30

You hit the nail on the head. OEF is theatrics. Nothing more.

If Willowby is hoping for some sort of decisive strategic victory, it's not gonna happen. Not under Trump.

At least former administrations were trying to win.

How many times has Trump declared victory over Iran? What are we up to? 37? 38?

Something like that.

#32 | Posted by madbomber at 2026-11-06 11:56 AM | Reply

Give him a glue stick and some gold-colored shit and you won't hear from him for 2 years.

#33 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 03:10 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort