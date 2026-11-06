Republicans Call for Trump to Change Course After Election Massacre

"Inside the White House, senior aides were bracing for staff departures, possible Cabinet changes and Democratic investigations, according to a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity.



"It absolutely sucks to be here right now," the official said. "Morale is as low as it can get."



The official said internal polling had warned six weeks before the election that Republicans were headed for losses in both chambers, but Trump refused to change course on Iran despite warnings about the political consequences.



"Ultimately, he just didn't care," the official said. "He refused to listen to anyone."



;;



Ultimately this, and everything else, is to him about him and him only.



There's still that PM job in Israel if the heat gets too hot in this kitchen.

