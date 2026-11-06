Trump Signs Order Preventing Future Changes to Oval Office

Aside from the aspect of cancelling such an Executive Order in the future, there is a question I have ...



Why does Pres Trump think that his current, I'll say, ~decor~ of the esteemed Oval Office represents the President of the United States who serves the people of the United States, and not himself?



Or does Pres Trump seem to think, as his current Oval Office decor seems to indicate, that the President of the United States is an autocrat who must be worshiped by subjugated subjects?







