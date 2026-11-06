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Friday, November 06, 2026

Trump Signs Order Preventing Future Changes to Oval Office

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he says will prevent future presidents from making certain changes to the White House Oval Office.

Posted by redial at 04:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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redial

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump's first post-election executive action: Preserving his Oval Office changes politi.co/4irvqxT

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 5:26 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The next president can wipe their ass with that order.

#1 | Posted by HeeHaw at 2026-11-05 10:29 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Can't the next president (if there ever is one) just sign an Executive Order cancelling all of Trump's Executive Orders?

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-05 10:35 PM | Reply

Aside from the aspect of cancelling such an Executive Order in the future, there is a question I have ...

Why does Pres Trump think that his current, I'll say, ~decor~ of the esteemed Oval Office represents the President of the United States who serves the people of the United States, and not himself?

Or does Pres Trump seem to think, as his current Oval Office decor seems to indicate, that the President of the United States is an autocrat who must be worshiped by subjugated subjects?



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 11:03 PM | Reply

Dissociating Don Declares Sadamite Cheesecake Factory Do-Over "National Monument"

In other news, SNL writer declares "miracle" as writer's block "just disappeared"

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-06 07:23 AM | Reply

Dissociating Don Declares Sadamite Cheesecake Factory Do-Over "National Monument"

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis

The man is pathetic.

Trump has also signed executive orders RESCINDING national monuments. Real ones.

He behaves as if someone might take away his teddy.

Well, that's what we're going to do.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-06 07:42 AM | Reply

And yet every gaudy, tacky physical trace of that orange pile of s*^% will be scrubbed from this country.

So let him write all the worthless "proclamations" he'd like, his legacy will remain one of historical significance only as one of the worst presidents the US has ever had.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-06 02:17 PM | Reply

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