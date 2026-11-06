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Friday, November 06, 2026

Democrat Leads, Boebert Claims Voting Irregularities

Lauren Boebert's campaign says it is investigating "unusual voting patterns" ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Colorado CD-4 is called against Lauren Boebert.

[image or embed]

-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 2:51 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Poor poor Honey BoBo.

Time to get a real job.

You shouldn't worry about it. I hear you're quite a hands on person.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-06 01:48 PM | Reply

Fuck that sloppy whore.

"unusual voting patterns"

That's called getting your skank ass beat like a drum, you stupid slut.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 03:09 PM | Reply

On the bright side this will give her a lot more free time to do over the pants stuff in theaters.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-06 11:15 PM | Reply

She can go back to poisoning people with her restaurant.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-06 11:27 PM | Reply

She can go back to be in Ted Cruzs personal hooker.

#5 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-07 12:02 AM | Reply

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