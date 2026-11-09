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Monday, November 09, 2026

Lauren Boebert Loses Colorado House Race

Republican incumbent Representative and longtime Trump ally Lauren Boebert is projected to lose her reelection bid for Colorado's 4th Congressional District to Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher, a retired two-star U.S. Navy rear admiral, CNN projects.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:16 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/09

Status: user

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BREAKING: Lauren Boebert has LOST reelection in Colorado.

CNN projects Democrat Eileen Laubacher has defeated the MAGA Republican in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, flipping the seat BLUE.[image or embed]

— MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 3:28 PM Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So long, skank.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-09 04:16 PM | Reply

FFS, that was a looooong 15 minutes.

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-09 04:30 PM | Reply

Next week at this time she will be making hundreds per day on OnlyFans. Hundreds, I say...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-09 05:03 PM | Reply

I guess she'll have her hands full now.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-09 05:05 PM | Reply

Alas Lauren, we hardly knew ye! But on the plus side, now you will have more free time to give guys you barely know blow jobs at the local theater. If you're interested, I'll pay you $10 to blow me while watching Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

LMAO.

#5 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-11-09 05:10 PM | Reply

Is this the one who jacks off men in theatres?

#6 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-09 05:11 PM | Reply

oh...she sucks them off in theatres. my bad...

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-09 05:37 PM | Reply

I have no problem with her having an exciting sex life. More power to her.

I just judge conservatives for their hypocrisy. If a liberal politician did that they would have crucified her. Carried on about "family values" and the depravity of liberals. But when it is one of their own they are suspiciously quiet. I just wish they were quiet all the time.

#8 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-11-09 06:29 PM | Reply

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