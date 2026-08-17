Jared Kushner Touts Peace in the Middle East

"Saudi Arabia continues to state that any formal normalization requires a clear, binding path toward a two-state solution for Palestinians."



How is that working out?



"In August 2026, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. Experts note this new military power axis complicates the U.S.-backed Abraham Accords structure, as regional powers look to hedge their security bets."



Oh. I see. THAT's how it's working out.