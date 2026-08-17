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Monday, August 17, 2026

Jared Kushner Touts Peace in the Middle East

Jared Kushner is taking heat for his latest social media post. On Thursday, Kushner marked six years since the Abraham Accords with a post on X crediting his father-in-law, President Donald Trump with opening what he described as a new era in the Middle East.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/17

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A stark look at Kushner's disastrous diplomatic record in today's Popular Information:

[image or embed]

-- Judd Legum (@juddlegum.bsky.social) 7:58 AM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

www.npr.org
^^^^^^^^^^^^^
This is what peace looks like under pedo 47.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-16 05:41 AM | Reply

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 06:57 AM | Reply

He better ------- hope he's bulletproof

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 09:59 PM | Reply

Never had I ever wished a case of ------- warts on anyone...until Jared.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-17 11:23 AM | Reply

He's talking about the Abraham Accords which has already shown progress with relations with Arab nations and is a pretty big deal when it will be fully implemented. It's hard to follow so I would assume those on the left will never be able to understand what it is all about.

#5 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-17 12:45 PM | Reply

It's about Real Estate deals, what else?

Oh, and the Trump Gaza Hotel and Casino... soon to be in bankruptcy.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-17 12:48 PM | Reply

"Saudi Arabia continues to state that any formal normalization requires a clear, binding path toward a two-state solution for Palestinians."

How is that working out?

"In August 2026, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. Experts note this new military power axis complicates the U.S.-backed Abraham Accords structure, as regional powers look to hedge their security bets."

Oh. I see. THAT's how it's working out.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-17 12:55 PM | Reply

It's so peaceful 13 American military bases in the Middle East were destroyed.

defencesecurityasia.com

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-17 12:56 PM | Reply

Kushner is one of the greasiest MFers ever to walk the earth.

He posted that photo of Ivanka in those thigh-high leather boots just to let his FIL know who's the boss now.

And also who's gonna be making money off that backdrop long after DJT is food for worms.

Sucker and loser.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 01:22 PM | Reply

Kushner is one of the greasiest MFers ever to walk the earth.
He posted that photo of Ivanka in those thigh-high leather boots just to let his FIL know who's the boss now.
And also who's gonna be making money off that backdrop long after DJT is food for worms.
Sucker and loser.

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 01:22 PM | Reply | Flag:
(Choose)

Right, and you also said Hunter is a model citizen.

#10 | Posted by fishpaw at 2026-08-17 01:33 PM | Reply

#10

Ah, a Hunter Whataboutism.... it's been so long since we had those.

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-17 01:35 PM | Reply

I miss the Anthony Wiener threads. We should bring those back too whenever maga corruption comes to light.

Fun times!

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-17 01:47 PM | Reply

10. Hunter Thompson? Couldn't agree more.

I've never said a word in private or public about Hunter Biden, because it was a story for dumfux like yourself.

#13 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 01:53 PM | Reply

It's hard to follow so I would assume those on the left will never be able to understand what it is all about.

#5 | Posted by fishpaw

Jarrod kushner took 2 billion from the saudis, after being put in charge of mideast policy.

Are you capable of understanding what that is all about?

#14 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-17 02:18 PM | Reply

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