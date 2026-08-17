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Monday, August 17, 2026

Another MAGA Finds Out

Tech salesman and former MAGA supporter Brent Jindra, 48, was stunned when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained his wife ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/17

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Xenophobe Brent Jindra (48) -- who is happy with white foreigners like his wife -- just not colored ones -- certainly seems to eat and live well.

Or used to.

This "stoopiguy"* won't vote for the most progressive candidate in the next US election anyway, watch.


*"Stoopiguy" is "stupid guy" and how the Bangladeshis in NYC pronounce this epithet, eliding the "d."

Try it!

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-17 04:20 AM | Reply

"I never thought that it was so easy to take freedom from anyone."
Bret Jindra
Disappointed MAGAt
www.dailykos.com

FFS, Brent, it's what you voted for.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-17 05:11 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I voted Trump. Now he's pardoned the $20m Ponzi fraudster who conned me

www.thetimes.com

These MAGA dumfux never learn.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-17 12:24 PM | Reply

Another tourist visa expired. You fucking morons are pathetic.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-17 10:18 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Another tourist visa expired. ...

Was it expired?

From the cited article ...

... Bobreneva arrived in the U.S. in 2021 on a tourist visa, which she later extended after the war in Ukraine broke out. She applied for asylum in 2022, before meeting Jindra.

"It was your storybook romance," Jindra told the Times of their relationship. The couple met in March 2025 and married that December. In April, Jindra petitioned to sponsor his wife for a marriage-based green card.

By the time she was detained, Bobreneva had reportedly received official confirmation that her application had been accepted and had already been fingerprinted as part of the process. Her lawyer has asserted that she was never out of lawful status. ...


So, what yer got to the contrary?


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 10:51 PM | Reply

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