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Monday, August 17, 2026

Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Effort to Overturn E. Jean Carroll Verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday denied President Trump's long-shot request to reconsider his appeal of writer E. Jean Carroll's $5 million sexual abuse verdict. The president asked the justices to rehear the case after they declined to take up his argument in June.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/17

Status: user

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The Supreme Court on MondayÂ deniedÂ President Trump's request to reconsider his appeal of writer E. Jean Carroll's $5 million sexual abuse verdict.Â https://www.wkrg.com/news/politics/supreme-court-rejects-trumps-longshot-effort-to-overturn-e-jean-carroll-verdict/Â 

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-- WKRG-TV 5 (@wkrg5.bsky.social) 5:30 PM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

E Jean Carroll hangs another L on the disgusting orange chomo.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-17 11:36 AM | Reply

Trump hasn't given up on this. Time for a little narcissistic rage. In fact, this may be the proximate reason he's supporting the North Korean dictator this morning. To get his revenge on America, which has obviously failed him.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-17 11:42 AM | Reply

Time to bring up the subject of nukes. Not so big a segway, really.

Trump refuses to live with failure. His frustration with Iran is like maggots on his brain. New reporting confirms what anyone who understands the man's mental illness already knows, that he is considering nuking them.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-17 11:45 AM | Reply

Related ...

Trump's prosecutors investigate firm that was co-owned by daughter of judge in president's hush-money trial: report
www.independent.co.uk

... Trump and his allies have repeatedly attacked the Merchans, baselessly claiming the judge was biased and his daughter profited from his hush-money trial

Federal prosecutors in Chicago have been investigating Authentic Campaigns Inc., a Democratic fundraising firm once co-owned by the daughter of the judge who oversaw President Donald Trump's New York hush-money trial, according to court filings and people familiar with the inquiry, The New York Times reported.

Last August, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago subpoenaed the firm for a wide range of internal communications with major Democratic clients as part of a federal investigation into whether its work involved improper conduct or potential violations of federal law. ...

Loren Merchan, the daughter of Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, served as a vice president at Authentic Campaigns until late 2024 and was also named in the federal investigation. Trump and his allies have repeatedly targeted the Merchan family, accusing the judge of bias against Trump without evidence and claiming his daughter could have financially benefited from the case.

Trump's hush-money trial ended in May 2024 with his conviction on 34 felony counts. He was accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump and threatened to make the story public during his 2016 presidential campaign. ..


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 02:15 PM | Reply

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