Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Effort to Overturn E. Jean Carroll Verdict

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Trump's prosecutors investigate firm that was co-owned by daughter of judge in president's hush-money trial: report

www.independent.co.uk



Federal prosecutors in Chicago have been investigating Authentic Campaigns Inc., a Democratic fundraising firm once co-owned by the daughter of the judge who oversaw President Donald Trump's New York hush-money trial, according to court filings and people familiar with the inquiry, The New York Times reported.



Last August, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago subpoenaed the firm for a wide range of internal communications with major Democratic clients as part of a federal investigation into whether its work involved improper conduct or potential violations of federal law. ...



Loren Merchan, the daughter of Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, served as a vice president at Authentic Campaigns until late 2024 and was also named in the federal investigation. Trump and his allies have repeatedly targeted the Merchan family, accusing the judge of bias against Trump without evidence and claiming his daughter could have financially benefited from the case.



Trump's hush-money trial ended in May 2024 with his conviction on 34 felony counts. He was accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump and threatened to make the story public during his 2016 presidential campaign. ..