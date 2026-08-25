DHS Confirms Just 185 Non-citizens on Nevada Voter Rolls

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David Becker, the executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, a non-profit organization focused on election administration, said the episode underscores how the administration was determined to spread false information about voting.



"The administration continues to make baseless claims of widespread noncitizen voting, and every time, they refuse to show their work or justify their methodology," he said. "In Nevada, and every other time, when states demand evidence and transparency, the administration's claims wither away to small numbers." ...