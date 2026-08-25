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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

DHS Confirms Just 185 Non-citizens on Nevada Voter Rolls

About a month after alleging Nevada had as many as 16,000 non-citizens on its voter rolls, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials admitted they had confirmed that only 185 were actually non-citizens, according to records obtained by the Guardian.

Posted by lamplighter at 01:32 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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BREAKING NYT: A month after the Trump admin declared without evidence that thousands of noncitizens had illegally registered to vote in Nevada, DHS officials were unable to substantiate the claim -- finding just 185 potential anomalies, not the 16,000 claimed last month.

[image or embed]

-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 5:51 PM Â· Aug 20, 2026

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More from the article ...

... This week, the president also touted a document from the US Census Bureau with shoddy claims about non-citizen voting in the 2020 election.

David Becker, the executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, a non-profit organization focused on election administration, said the episode underscores how the administration was determined to spread false information about voting.

"The administration continues to make baseless claims of widespread noncitizen voting, and every time, they refuse to show their work or justify their methodology," he said. "In Nevada, and every other time, when states demand evidence and transparency, the administration's claims wither away to small numbers." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-22 04:09 PM | Reply

So the Trump admin lied? Again?

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-08-22 09:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

They just make ---- up.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-23 07:30 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

---- you Bill Johnson, you pathetic MAGAT scum

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-23 11:18 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

---- you Bill Johnson, you pathetic MAGAT scum

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead

NW.

UnAmerican MAGA s*&^ like him will be surprised when people treat them appropriately in the future.

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-23 11:44 AM | Reply

Trump laying groundwork to impose national emergency by sowing election distrust
www.theguardian.com

... A series of moves by Donald Trump's administration to sow doubt in the integrity of US elections have intensified concern among voting experts -- and sparked hope among election deniers -- that it could declare a national emergency.

The White House and US federal agencies have released a string of documents this summer -- including disputed analyses of alleged voting by noncitzens and historical intelligence memos -- stoking expectations that the US president could move to exert greater control over November's US midterm elections.

Trump used a primetime television address in July to claim -- again -- that US elections were vulnerable to foreign manipulation, and repeat the lie that the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, was stolen.

Trump's speech prompted Steve Bannon, his former political strategist, to predict the US president will declare a state of emergency on national security grounds to "protect" elections. ...



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-23 12:23 PM | Reply

DEATH TO TYRANTS

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-23 11:36 PM | Reply

I bet Bill won't bother commenting on this.

#8 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-24 04:50 AM | Reply

There needs to be a lot more. - the left

#9 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-25 01:42 PM | Reply

There needs to be a bigger pile of dead cops after pedo 47 loses an election.

~ Patricide Jeff ~

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-25 01:49 PM | Reply

They can easily take out a town of 184 people and make America their own!

Democracy has failed!

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-25 02:02 PM | Reply

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