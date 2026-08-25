San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested

"Multiple outlets reported York was arrested around 9:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday morning at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in East Palestine, Ohio, with The New York Post noting York "arranged to have sexual activity with [a] female in exchange for $140.00," citing a police report.



Court records also say his cell phone will be returned to him and $160 that was seized will be forfeited to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force following an agreement by both parties."



;;



I dunno... looks like he was going to pay a $20 tip!



That was mighty white of him.

