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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested

San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested At Trailer Park On Disorderly Conduct Charge ...

Posted by Corky at 11:33 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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49ers owner Jed York red-faced after arrest in Ohio: defector.com/49ers-owner- ...

[image or embed]

-- Defector (@defector.com) 3:38 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Multiple outlets reported York was arrested around 9:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday morning at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in East Palestine, Ohio, with The New York Post noting York "arranged to have sexual activity with [a] female in exchange for $140.00," citing a police report.

Court records also say his cell phone will be returned to him and $160 that was seized will be forfeited to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force following an agreement by both parties."

;;

I dunno... looks like he was going to pay a $20 tip!

That was mighty white of him.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-24 05:25 PM | Reply

Did York try to book an hour with Melanoma?

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-24 05:32 PM | Reply

Mother of Mercy, this story can't be real just before the NFL kicks off the season (or anywhen for that matter).

A super mega oligarch with more pelf than good-for-nothing heiress Linda McMahon busted in a "trailer park" because of a "damsel of the dark" assignatuon?

Fill in the blank, SVP:



#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 05:46 PM | Reply

"at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community"

I'll just leave that right there.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-24 05:52 PM | Reply

-I dunno... looks like he was going to pay a $20 tip!

what do you normally get?

Do the men like your stubble on their sack?

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-24 05:58 PM | Reply

"East Palestine, Ohio"

Oops. Enforcement called to Wrong Palestine.

Sunday morning, 930a.

Fixin to do something to atone for?

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-24 06:48 PM | Reply

I'd blame the toxic train wreck.

#7 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-24 07:01 PM | Reply

#5

Ooohh! Beverly is Offended!

The last thing I ever wanted in my life was to Offend Bev.... to the point that he starts projecting his sex fantasies!

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-24 07:18 PM | Reply

8

Did I hurt your feelings?

I hope not

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-24 10:11 PM | Reply

#9

As Retorts go, that was wholly unimpressive, not to mention lame as all hell.

So, I won't mention that. You can do better!

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-24 10:19 PM | Reply

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