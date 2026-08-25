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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

At Least 1/4 of NFL Players Dying During 2016-2021 Had CTE

A new study from researchers at Mass General Brigham, published Tuesday in the prominent medical journal The BMJ, seeks to establish a more accurate baseline of CTE prevalence among retired NFL players who have died.

Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 07:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Doc_Sarvis

Joined 2006/01/26
Visited 2026/08/25

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Playing football has long been linked to the brain disease known as CTE, but how prevalent it is is still unknown. A new study of former NFL players who died recently found that at least 25% had CTE. n.pr/45LueOE

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 5:46 AM Â· Aug 25, 2026

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Not worth it.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-25 01:20 PM | Reply

Last century in NYC on occasion we'd come across an elderly pugilist who was universally described as "punch drunk," another victim of CTE.

For the sake of profit or glory, the US system inflicts injuries on it own people and manipulates or adjusts the terminology of the affliction.

The First World War gave our veterans "shell shock," drug addiction (opiates for pain reduction of grievous wounds), the Spanish Flu, and the "Lost Generation."

So in 1919, that's PTSD, opioid addiction, COVID, and another discussion about generational differences.

Our rich literary and cinematic catalog briefly touches upon these issues: "The Red Badge of Courage," "The Man wuth the Golden Arm," and "Rambo," but otherwise we glorify war, conquest, and athletic achievement.

During the US Civil War -- A. Lincoln who never killed anybody in a duel or combat against the Blackfoot warriors -- recognized fear and PTSD and pardoned any deserter he heard about or came across. On the other hand, General George "Blood and Guts" Patton allegedly slapped a GI suffering from PTSD during WWII.

CTE, PTSD, drug addiction, and permanent hearing loss will fester within the US population for a long time thanks to the "Forever Wars," the NFL, and combat sports (UFC), and the US doesn't have affordable or universal healthcare to treat these patients.

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-25 03:24 PM | Reply

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