At Least 1/4 of NFL Players Dying During 2016-2021 Had CTE

Last century in NYC on occasion we'd come across an elderly pugilist who was universally described as "punch drunk," another victim of CTE.



For the sake of profit or glory, the US system inflicts injuries on it own people and manipulates or adjusts the terminology of the affliction.



The First World War gave our veterans "shell shock," drug addiction (opiates for pain reduction of grievous wounds), the Spanish Flu, and the "Lost Generation."



So in 1919, that's PTSD, opioid addiction, COVID, and another discussion about generational differences.



Our rich literary and cinematic catalog briefly touches upon these issues: "The Red Badge of Courage," "The Man wuth the Golden Arm," and "Rambo," but otherwise we glorify war, conquest, and athletic achievement.



During the US Civil War -- A. Lincoln who never killed anybody in a duel or combat against the Blackfoot warriors -- recognized fear and PTSD and pardoned any deserter he heard about or came across. On the other hand, General George "Blood and Guts" Patton allegedly slapped a GI suffering from PTSD during WWII.



CTE, PTSD, drug addiction, and permanent hearing loss will fester within the US population for a long time thanks to the "Forever Wars," the NFL, and combat sports (UFC), and the US doesn't have affordable or universal healthcare to treat these patients.