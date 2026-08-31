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Monday, August 31, 2026

Judge Blocks Trump's Mail-In Voting Plan, Again

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani paused the Trump administration's plan to use the Postal Service to limit the delivery of ballots.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

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BOOM Judge Indira Talwani blocked Trump's ballot rule nationwide. Nobody has put a single piece of mail ballot fraud evidence in front of her. It's on page 10. www.dworkinsubstack.com/p/trump-went ...

[image or embed]

-- Scott Dworkin (@dworkin.bsky.social) 9:56 AM Â· Aug 30, 2026

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The Trump administration's bid to overhaul mail-in voting ahead of the midterms is on hold once again.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled late Thursday that the administration's plan to use the Postal Service to limit mail-in voting would impose onerous new requirements on states without enough time to implement them -- potentially disenfranchising large numbers of voters.

The Massachusetts-based Obama appointee barred the Postal Service from continuing to implement its plan for at least the next two weeks, calling it "a likely unconstitutional regulation for which compliance is practically impossible bvas to the 2026 midterm elections, now little more than two months away."

The Trump administration is certain to appeal Talwani's decision.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court swept aside an earlier lawsuit aimed at blocking the Postal Service plan, concluding that it had been filed prematurely -- in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump -- and didn't give the administration a chance to attempt to implement it. ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 01:18 AM | Reply

A couple of comments on this ...

1) this chaos about mail-in voting is exactly what Pres Trump is looking to create. If only he were similarly strategic in his planning regarding his Iran War. And it shows where his focus is. But I digress...

2) is it now becoming too late to change mail-in voting rules?




#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 01:22 AM | Reply

Also ...

Georgia's GOP House Speaker says vote-by-mail system would be 'devastating to Republicans' (April 2020)
thehill.com

..."... a multitude of reasons why vote by mail in my view is not acceptable," [Georgia state House Speaker David] Ralston went on, before adding "the president said it best, this will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia." ...

"The things they had in there were crazy. They had things, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to, you would never have a Republican elected in this country again," Pres Trump said...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 01:24 AM | Reply

@#3

So, Pres Trump seems to admit that his crusade against mail-in voting is more about getting Republicans elected than actual election integrity.

The current question is... will his Supreme Court agree with him?


Oh, wait, I may have just answered my question.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 01:28 AM | Reply

is it now becoming too late to change mail-in voting rules?

I'd imagine each state would have to decide for themselves. They make the rules.

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-28 01:31 AM | Reply

@#5 ... I'd imagine each state would have to decide for themselves. They make the rules. ...

I agree the states make the rules.

But what happens when a "national emergency" is declared and all the rules are thrown out the window?

And what happens if the President seems to actively trying to create such a "national emergency?"


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 03:19 AM | Reply

Why does lamp respond to his own posts as if he isn't the one posting them?

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 03:49 AM | Reply

Because he's Senile.

#8 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-29 05:16 AM | Reply

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