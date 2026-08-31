Judge Blocks Trump's Mail-In Voting Plan, Again

The Trump administration's bid to overhaul mail-in voting ahead of the midterms is on hold once again.



U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled late Thursday that the administration's plan to use the Postal Service to limit mail-in voting would impose onerous new requirements on states without enough time to implement them -- potentially disenfranchising large numbers of voters.



The Massachusetts-based Obama appointee barred the Postal Service from continuing to implement its plan for at least the next two weeks, calling it "a likely unconstitutional regulation for which compliance is practically impossible bvas to the 2026 midterm elections, now little more than two months away."



The Trump administration is certain to appeal Talwani's decision.



Earlier this week, the Supreme Court swept aside an earlier lawsuit aimed at blocking the Postal Service plan, concluding that it had been filed prematurely -- in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump -- and didn't give the administration a chance to attempt to implement it. ...

