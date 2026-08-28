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Friday, August 28, 2026

Milo Yiannopoulos in ICE Custody

Far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to the agency's online detainee database.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/28

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Milo Yiannopoulos has been apprehended by ICE in Louisiana.

[image or embed]

-- Robert Downen (@robertdownen.bsky.social) 2:00 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"I'll drink to that! Good news to start off the weekend!"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 02:54 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Let me reiterate for the millionth time:

Fascists never think the other fascists will turn on them.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-28 04:03 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Bugger!

#3 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-28 04:55 PM | Reply

"Straight out of Surrey, another facist motherf@cker. More crap I post, my haters getting bigger!"

#4 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-28 06:47 PM | Reply

#2 Ask Ernst Rohm about that.

#5 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-28 06:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hi Red Light Robot:

Do you get stalked by the Israeli or right wing trolls too?

Stay on the move, keep looking over your shoulder, carry pepper spray, and don't wear high heels!

But do keep posting.


"FUNNY"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 06:56 PM | Reply

Hi Red Light Robot:
Do you get stalked by the Israeli or right wing trolls too?
Stay on the move, keep looking over your shoulder, carry pepper spray, and don't wear high heels!
But do keep posting.
"FUNNY"
#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 06:56 PM

At this moment I am observing several in TYT live chat, but otherwise not to my knowledge.

That image of "arrested" Milo shows a "man" who may feel safer speaking his "mind" in his "homeland".. I do love "tea".

":]"

#7 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-28 07:22 PM | Reply

Tell me MAGATS aren't prancing poofs....

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-28 09:04 PM | Reply

Straight out of Compton crazy mother fucker named Ice Cube in the band called Niggas With Attitudes.

Wonder how art will revolt against the revolting old white racist pedophile cunt and his ancient doddering shit-smeared followers...

Can't wait for the Body Count of dead ICE agents on Faux News...

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-28 09:08 PM | Reply

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