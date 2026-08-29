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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Meet the Megadonors Who Have Poured $1.2 Billion Into the Midterms

The leaderboard of the top 20 donors is dominated by the tech industry and ultrawealthy Republicans.

Posted by retort at 07:49 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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End Citizens United

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-- Jon Cryer (@mrjoncryer.bsky.social) 1:08 AM Â· Nov 14, 2024

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

For anyone who whined about George Soros, stalwart Republican donors out-donated him by over 3-1. Other Republican donors (crypto, tech, Super Pacs) dwarfed Democrats.

No more whining about Soros, eh?:

George and
Alex Soros
DEMOCRAT
$103.7 million

Jeff Yass
REPUBLICAN
$93.8 million

Richard and
Elizabeth Uihlein
REPUBLICAN
$70 million

Miriam Adelson
REPUBLICAN
$67.6 million

Paul Singer
REPUBLICAN
$52.5 million

Koch Inc.
REPUBLICAN
$35 million

Ken Griffin
REPUBLICAN
$32.2 million

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-29 11:13 AM | Reply

Oligarchs are Supercitizens.

As the Founders intended.

They Own America. It's their Property.

This is a long Storied American Tradition.

A Cherished way of Life.

Corporations are People, My Friend, and THEY VOTE.

Nobody calls it Election Fraud anymore, that's So 1950s

Yesteryear's Felonies are today's Civil Rights.

Free the Greenbacks, Unleash the Liberty of Cash.

Money Is Protected Speech, Especially in Lewser's Pocket.

#2 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-29 11:32 AM | Reply

Well I couldn't find the Millions being poured into anti data center groups from Chinese sources ..

-- also couldn't find the Millions given to Talarico from same place because of his recorded vote against banning china from buying Texas property or his vote of NO on the ban on China getting tax money....

.... Feel free to check his voting records.

#3 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-29 02:44 PM | Reply

No more whining about Soros, eh?:

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY

Wow... A NEW LOW..
--DR MUST BE IN TROUBLE...
--NEW SOURCE IS " DUCKIE" from " pretty in pink and the hapless Alan Harper..... BWAAAA.

--Seriously now .... Soros,

--you're an idiot , blind or naive if you think that total includes his money into local DA and other races...but that would be the whole story and we know how the left hates to know" the rest of the story".

#4 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-29 02:57 PM | Reply

We're posting things from 2024?

LOL

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-29 03:14 PM | Reply

Also from 2024


#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-29 03:19 PM | Reply

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