Meet the Megadonors Who Have Poured $1.2 Billion Into the Midterms

No more whining about Soros, eh?:



#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY



Wow... A NEW LOW..

--DR MUST BE IN TROUBLE...

--NEW SOURCE IS " DUCKIE" from " pretty in pink and the hapless Alan Harper..... BWAAAA.



--Seriously now .... Soros,



--you're an idiot , blind or naive if you think that total includes his money into local DA and other races...but that would be the whole story and we know how the left hates to know" the rest of the story".

