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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Trump Attacks Female Reporter for Story on NYC 9/11 No Show

Donald Trump unleashed a vicious attack Friday on New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman,,,

Posted by americanunity at 07:32 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/02

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Here's NYT journalist Maggie Haberman referring to Natalie as Trump's "binky"

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 3:16 PM Â· Aug 17, 2026

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He claimed Haberman had "made up a story" that he would not attend the World Trade Center ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks, "because they won't let me make a speech, and I'm going to the Pentagon in D.C., because I'm a featured speaker."

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-29 10:55 AM | Reply

When it suits his purposes, he'll still use her to leak an uncredited story.

She's kind of a double agent, isn't she?

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-29 11:40 AM | Reply

Haberman was great as far as Trump was concerned when he thought he could shape the story, not so much when he found out he couldn't. He's not the first person who believed he was a master manipulator of the press.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-29 12:37 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#1 ... he would not attend the World Trade Center ceremony ... because they won't let me make a speech, and I'm going to the Pentagon in D.C., because I'm a featured speaker. ...

Sounds about right.

With Pres Trump, he seems to have the need to be the center of attention.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 02:14 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

How did the reporter, "make up the story", when the reporting was spot on accurate?

Trump's pissed she told the truth and in MAGAland, there's nothing worse than the truth.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-29 02:19 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Maggie Haberman Hits Back at Trump's Personal Insults By Tearing Apart WH Claim About Her 9/11 Report
www.mediaite.com

... Haberman said she and the Times were "transparent" about their reporting on Trump skipping a 9/11 ceremony in New York in part due to his desire to give a speech. Speeches are barred at the annual event.

She said:

Look, we stand by the reporting and the Times put out a statement explaining that this is based on multiple sources. We went to the White House. We were quite transparent with them about what we were reporting, including the part about that part of the reason why he was not going to New York was because he did want to speak, and the White House did not say anything, pushing back on what we were reporting. And then 24 hours later, the president started attacking the piece. You know, so readers can make their own assessment about a denial that comes a day later.



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 02:31 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Der Dotard has always been angry and upset that the two planes on 9-11 weren't crashed into the most important building in Manhattan- HIS OWN TOWER.
He always felt that this was a slight that could not be forgiven. Consequently, he decided to take revenge by slamming his mushroom into young girls after they had consummated their NDA-signing skills.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-29 05:09 PM | Reply

New York hates the fat bald pedo bitch. He'd be booed unmercifully!

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 06:41 PM | Reply

If he shows up this is garbage reporting. If he doesn't show it's quality reporting.

#9 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-30 10:18 AM | Reply

Garbage and pigs go together. 911 memorials should be both garbage and pig free.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-30 10:53 AM | Reply

If he shows up.. then he was shamed into it by Maggie.

He has to be able to run his mouth otherwise he cannot think or create his false reality bubble with his patented package of lies in his bob and weaves.

So he won't show.

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-30 11:47 AM | Reply

If he shows up

FTA: " ... I'm going to the Pentagon in D.C., because I'm a featured speaker."

Trump will be in DC as a "featured speaker".

He doesn't have time to pay respects to the victims of 9/11.

He's too busy looting and destroying America.

You're too busy slurping on his dong.

#12 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-30 12:11 PM | Reply

#9 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-30 10:18 AM | Reply | Flag: NOTHING BUT GARBAGE 24/7

#13 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 02:24 PM | Reply

#9 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-30 10:18 AM | Reply | Flag: NOTHING BUT GARBAGE 24/7

#13 | POSTED BY LEGALLYYOURDEAD

Yea, but if two more posters respond to him he'll consider it a trolling win and Eberly will show up to comment about people responding to him.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-30 04:51 PM | Reply

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