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Monday, August 31, 2026

Trump Posts AI Video of Kharg Island Being Destroyed

President Donald Trump published what appears to be an AI-generated video showing several explosions on Iran's Kharg Island, although Iranian sources did not indicate the island had been targeted ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

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Trump posts AI slop with the caption, "Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!"

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:23 PM Â· Aug 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

And hence the apropos appelation "Senile Satan."

It's a mystery to me how AIPAC politicians from both parties who deliberately delivered America into this national economic and military catastrophe haven't been dragged through the streets or simply disemboweled.


On 25 Dec 1989, the Ceausescus of Romania were summarily tried and executed in one day for "sabotaging the national economy," "undermining the national prestige," and a host of other blasphemies, yet AIPAC politicians are strutting about America without a care in the world.

After the Second World War ended, France codified a new offense called "indignite nationale;" French prostitutes who collaborated or consorted with the Bosch were shaved bald and close to 800 male collaborators were executed (a fraction of total indictees).

Today is an absolutely fascinating chapter in American history and a sure-fire study for future researchers on how these AIPAC saboteurs are politically surviving after causing such a calamity for the US.


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-31 08:25 AM | Reply

When you realize the only fake news in Washington is coming out of his vagina neck face.

Just assume everything he posts is a lie and you'll be correct 99.9999% of the time.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-31 08:36 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

More proof that Trump lives in a fantasyland and is completely divorced from reality.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-31 01:38 PM | Reply

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