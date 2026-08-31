Trump Posts AI Video of Kharg Island Being Destroyed

And hence the apropos appelation "Senile Satan."



It's a mystery to me how AIPAC politicians from both parties who deliberately delivered America into this national economic and military catastrophe haven't been dragged through the streets or simply disemboweled.



On 25 Dec 1989, the Ceausescus of Romania were summarily tried and executed in one day for "sabotaging the national economy," "undermining the national prestige," and a host of other blasphemies, yet AIPAC politicians are strutting about America without a care in the world.



After the Second World War ended, France codified a new offense called "indignite nationale;" French prostitutes who collaborated or consorted with the Bosch were shaved bald and close to 800 male collaborators were executed (a fraction of total indictees).



Today is an absolutely fascinating chapter in American history and a sure-fire study for future researchers on how these AIPAC saboteurs are politically surviving after causing such a calamity for the US.







"FUNNY"

