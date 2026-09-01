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Tuesday, September 01, 2026

C.D.C. Director Challenges Pennsylvania's Report of Two Measles Deaths

Questioning a state's investigation is highly unusual for the public health agency, but reflects tensions between the Trump administration and many states over health issues.

Posted by retort at 07:47 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Welp, there it is. The CDC is now officially manipulating data and their count of measles deaths in 2026 now stands at ZERO. My understanding of reportable diseases is that the CDC would usually use a state health department's determination as the final say. The new CDC Director is failing us.

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-- Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) 2:13 PM Â· Aug 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I'm sure that two Keystone State families are down for having their loved ones dug up and poked, prodded and sampled by guys whose qualifications put them one step from those of the DOGE stooges. Even in death there is no peace for some...

#1 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-01 07:57 AM | Reply

Go along with the LIES or face the consequences

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-01 11:57 AM | Reply

From the sub-summary...

... The new CDC Director is failing us. ...

The problem is further up the management chain of HHS ...

Politics, not medical information, now seems to be running the HHS.

US refusals of crucial newborn vitamin spike, raising risk of dangerous bleeding
www.reuters.com

... The percentage of parents and caregivers in the United States refusing a standard vitamin K shot for infants at birth has accelerated sharply this year, an exclusive data analysis for Reuters found, putting more newborns at risk of life-threatening bleeding episodes.

The data confirms what a dozen pediatricians, neonatologists and pediatric critical care specialists told Reuters is a top concern: rising refusals of a life-protective shot and a growing wave of mistrust toward vaccines and other newborn interventions. ...

For decades, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stoked that mistrust, sowing doubt about vaccines and other established medicines. The acceleration in vitamin K refusals this year aligns with his January announcement dropping recommendations for the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine, and five other standard childhood vaccines, from routine use.

The rate of newborns not receiving the vitamin K shot within a day of birth in hospitals jumped more than 57% from January through June, a review of health records for more than 1 million births nationwide by health data and analytics company Truveta revealed.

While vitamin K refusals have been on the rise for years, the Truveta analysis shows that in the first half of 2026, the rate of non-receipt was 2.5 times higher than the average rate from 2019 to 2024. It was 1.4 times higher than in 2025.

Babies are born with very low levels of vitamin K, which helps blood to clot, and are unprotected up until about six months of age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which still recommends the shot. Without the injection, they are 81 times more likely in those first six months to have life-threatening bleeding in the brain or gut, the CDC says.

One out of five infants who experience serious bleeding will die. Without the shot, such bleeding occurs in one out of 59, opens new tab births.

"It's really terrifying. It's like we're going backwards," Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, pediatric physician scientist at Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago, said of growing refusals. "We're trying really hard to keep little babies alive." ...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 12:20 PM | Reply

-care about newborn
-clamp and circumcise

pick one

#4 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-01 12:43 PM | Reply

-care about newborn
-clamp and circumcise

pick one

#4 | Posted by john_savage2

-oppose secret pedophile elite cabals
-support trump

pick one

#5 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-01 01:41 PM | Reply

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