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Tuesday, September 01, 2026

Trump Approval Lowest of Political Career

President Trump's approval rating has remained stagnant at the lowest point between his two presidencies, according to a new poll. The latest Reuters/Ipsos survey shows that Trump's approval rating has remained at 33 percent -- the third time the pollsters have found this result -- amid the unpopularity of the Iran war and rising prices.

Posted by retort at 03:16 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

One of his better categories for polling has been immigration.

Now, even that is underwater.

President Trump Job Approval - Immigration
www.realclearpolling.com

...

RCP Average 7/17 - 8/31
Approve: 43.3
Disapprove: 53.5
Spread: -10.2

...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 03:25 PM | Reply

Do we get to tie him to a tree and gut him now?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-01 05:34 PM | Reply

Another category ...

President Trump Job Approval - Inflation
www.realclearpolling.com

...

RCP Average 7/17 - 8/31
Approve: 28.1
Disapprove: 68.7
Spread: -40.6

...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 09:18 PM | Reply

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