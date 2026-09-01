Trump Approval Lowest of Political Career

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Tuesday, September 01, 2026
President Trump's approval rating has remained stagnant at the lowest point between his two presidencies, according to a new poll. The latest Reuters/Ipsos survey shows that Trump's approval rating has remained at 33 percent -- the third time the pollsters have found this result -- amid the unpopularity of the Iran war and rising prices.
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