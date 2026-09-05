Record-High 89% in U.S. Say Government Corruption Widespread

Is SCOTUS above the Law Too?



They sure act like it.



This is a Coup.



They are slow balling it a little but it's effectively the same.



Trump makes new law Executively and The SCOTUS let's him roll with it without explaining why or making it a precedent.



Congress just sits there and Gawks.



They seem to not want to be responsible for much of Anything as long as it's Trump's Will.



The only good thing is if they lose the Majority all of this Crap can be stripped away Quickly.



Unfortunately,Biden left a lot of Trump's worst policies in place.



Specifically, the Nuclear Agreement with Iran.



Biden could have rejoined it and Avoided War Later.



Instead he Funded and Armed Israel knowing they were Killing without Limits and Refused to Rejoin the Nuclear Agreement.



Biden kept the single WORST policy of Trump's first Term Imtact.



The Democratic Party can't be Trusted Either.



We're Screwed.