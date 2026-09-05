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Saturday, September 05, 2026

Record-High 89% in U.S. Say Government Corruption Widespread

Americans' perceptions of government corruption in the U.S. are at their highest level in 20 years, with 89% of U.S. adults saying it is widespread.

Posted by qcp at 05:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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1. There are *amazing* sentences in this Post report from yesterday morning about the president not spending hundreds of millions intended to support Republicans in the coming midterms. wapo.st/4zR1XUu

[image or embed]

-- The Editorial Board (@editorialboard.bsky.social) 9:48 AM Â· Sep 4, 2026

Comments

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Give that Donald Trump is the biggest thief of this century, only after Putin, Americans are justified in viewing status quo as being corrupt.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 09:30 AM | Reply

And by WIDE SPREAD, we mean Pedo Donnie's Depends brand.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-02 09:04 PM | Reply

The corruption is that this thread is rehashed ...

But here's a new one CA collected $1B from fees on CO2 emissions to build solar farms for one million low-income renters.
$200 million has been spent, about a third of which went to overhead.
Only 65,600 residents have received power from the program.

Where is the $800Million going? Well contractor and his intermediaries.

California is proof, FREE is expensive.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-05 05:57 PM | Reply

Link:www.city-journal.org

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-05 05:57 PM | Reply

Because Trump, Doge, Nick Shirley etc... have exposed the corruption duh

#5 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-09-05 06:41 PM | Reply

en.wikipedia.org

This probably has something to do with it

Pretty amazing the magnitude

#6 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-05 06:58 PM | Reply

Federal judges found many of the administration's actions to be illegal and unconstitutional,[46] and by mid-July, a Washington Post analysis found he defied judges and the courts in roughly one third of all cases against him, actions which were described by legal experts as unprecedented for any presidential administration.[47

This is what happens when the Supreme Court says the POTUS is above the law

#7 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-05 07:01 PM | Reply

Is SCOTUS above the Law Too?

They sure act like it.

This is a Coup.

They are slow balling it a little but it's effectively the same.

Trump makes new law Executively and The SCOTUS let's him roll with it without explaining why or making it a precedent.

Congress just sits there and Gawks.

They seem to not want to be responsible for much of Anything as long as it's Trump's Will.

The only good thing is if they lose the Majority all of this Crap can be stripped away Quickly.

Unfortunately,Biden left a lot of Trump's worst policies in place.

Specifically, the Nuclear Agreement with Iran.

Biden could have rejoined it and Avoided War Later.

Instead he Funded and Armed Israel knowing they were Killing without Limits and Refused to Rejoin the Nuclear Agreement.

Biden kept the single WORST policy of Trump's first Term Imtact.

The Democratic Party can't be Trusted Either.

We're Screwed.

#8 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-05 07:22 PM | Reply

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