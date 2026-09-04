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Friday, September 04, 2026

USS Abraham Lincoln Arrives at Thai Port Covered in Rust

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a US aircraft carrier at the centre of a row over conditions on board after months at sea as part of Donald Trump's war against Iran, has arrived off a Thai port.

Posted by qcp at 07:33 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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A destitute and rusted USS Abraham Lincoln docked at a port in eastern Thailand today, marking its first full stop since deployment nearly 300 days ago. The Lincoln has been supporting the U.S. war against Iran. Families of servicemembers voiced concerns over the mental health of their loved ones.

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-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 2:38 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

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In World War II, I can recall American carriers returning to port horribly wrecked by the Japanese but never one that was rusted.

This is of a piece with dead cherry and willow trees, the Lincoln reflecting pool, and the White House East Wing (RIP).

There is a purpose to it all. An evil one.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-02 09:53 AM | Reply

That is the cost of keeping a ship on station needlessly well past it's routine maintenance schedule.

The ship has been in service since 1988. You can't keep them continuously in service without degradation of them.

I can recall American carriers returning to port horribly wrecked by the Japanese but never one that was rusted.

The oldest carriers serving in WWII were the Lexington and Saratoga and were built in the 1920s. The Yorktown, Enterprise and Hornet were built in 1937-1941 and the Essex class carriers were built 1941-1950. The just were not in service long enough to rust that bad.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 11:05 AM | Reply

The last complete overhaul of the Lincoln was completed in 2017.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 11:08 AM | Reply

That is the cost of keeping a ship on station needlessly well past it's routine maintenance schedule.

That's why USS Photo Prop is already back in the shop getting her hair and nails done.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-02 11:10 AM | Reply

#4 I heard they were going to spray the pool liner on the outside.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 03:05 PM | Reply

Pete Kegbreath is a disgrace to the uniform. ANY uniform. Sanitation engineer, for example.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-02 09:05 PM | Reply

USS Enterprise CV-6: Between her major drydock period following severe bomb damage at the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands (late 1942) and her next major scheduled overhaul/drydock in the U.S., she operated for roughly 18 months straight through grueling, high-tempo combat operations.

The ship had spent well over a year facing tropical heat, pounding salt spray, and near-constant high-speed maneuvering.
The Paint: Her ocean-gray camouflage paint was oxidized, flaking, and heavily stained with streaks of orange rust along her hull and waterlines.
The Marine Growth: Having missed normal peacetime drydock scrapings, her underwater hull was covered in a thick layer of biofouling (barnacles and algae), which was noticeably dragging down her maximum speed and fuel efficiency.

#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-03 08:21 AM | Reply

Every 2-3 months they'd rotate the ww2 carrier battle groups off the front into a forward deployed anchorage. That's not a real shore leave, it's just a logistics stop to reload and rearm before going back to the front. If you were very lucky and didn't have duty, you could get off the ship for 2 hours to play baseball on ------ patch of coral.

#8 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-03 08:23 AM | Reply

Anybody else ever spent the night on a WW2 carrier? USS Yorktown, CV-10. Big rooms, tiny bunks strung on chains floor to ceiling 5 or 6 racks high. Not for the claustrophobic. The greatest generation was tiny, but made of iron.

#9 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-03 11:08 AM | Reply

This is standard practice in todays USN been this way since the environment became important.

The ships are painted with environmentally safe paints, its called "running rust". I have flown out of Fresno and have even seen F15s of the NG, with a little rust on them.

#10 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-03 07:10 PM | Reply

Pedo 47 is making tetanus great again.

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-03 07:25 PM | Reply

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