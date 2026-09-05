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Saturday, September 05, 2026

Argentina: Oil Firms Working Off Falklands Face Sanctions

Argentina's President, Javier Milei, has heightened tensions with the UK over the Falklands, warning he will impose economic sanctions on firms which exploit oil close to the British overseas territory.

Posted by REDIAL at 07:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/02

Status: user

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PLS WATCH: Iran, Hormuz, the Falklands ... What Is Happening? *facts + humor in 8 min youtu.be/wH-0j1jSZZQ

[image or embed]

-- Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 9:27 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Whenever things go t#ts up in Argentina, as is often the case - an annual inflation rate of 33.8% doesn't help matters - there's the "las Malvinas" chant. The Argies got walloped the last time they tried that, and the tenuous supply line from Argentina to Port Stanley versus a single submarine problem remains today what it was then. Plus drones. "Don't cry for me, Argentina ... "

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-04 05:35 AM | Reply

The Falklanders want to be Brits. Just like the Canadians want to be Canadians and the Greenlanders Greenlanders.

I know this goes against fascist/Argie/Trump/MAGA mindset, but the Free World does not give a Flying F---.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-04 08:50 AM | Reply

Ooooh....sanctions. From Argentina. What a fucking joke.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-05 07:54 PM | Reply

There seems to be an election involved. So... crazy stuff and also (but not excluding from the crazy stuff) Pres Trump's apparent eye on that oil ...

What to know about the UK.-controlled Falkland Islands after Argentina's president stakes claim
www.msn.com

... In a prime-time rallying call to the nation, President Javier Milei has resurrected Argentina's long-standing claim to the nearby U.K.-held Falkland Islands and in the process conjured up memories of the bitter war the two countries fought 44 years ago.

With an election in Argentina scheduled for October 2027, Milei did what many Argentine leaders have done over the years -- bang the drum in support of his country's claim to what Argentines call the Malvinas.

In his speech Thursday, Milei welcomed a seeming change of tone from the U.S. and vowed to introduce measures to block plans to drill for oil near the small British overseas territory of about 3,500 people, which lies around 300 miles east of the southeast coast of Argentina.
Expand article logo Continue reading

Without threatening a military incursion, he insisted the "winds of change" were with Argentina. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 08:11 PM | Reply

I thought the UK had secured renewables to offset their oil and gas usage???

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-05 08:31 PM | Reply

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