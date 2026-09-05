Argentina: Oil Firms Working Off Falklands Face Sanctions

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Saturday, September 05, 2026
Argentina's President, Javier Milei, has heightened tensions with the UK over the Falklands, warning he will impose economic sanctions on firms which exploit oil close to the British overseas territory.
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