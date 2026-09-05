Another Trump Voter Finds Out

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The report, released on 12 August, also listed the toxic effects of methamphetamine, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and cigarette smoking as contributing factors. ...



Mohammad called his brother from the ICE holding room that evening and complained of breathing problems and body pain. Naseer went to the ICE Dallas Field Office and called an ambulance. He later said his brother told him no medic had checked on him.



Mohammad was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital at about 11:30 p.m. on 13 March. The next morning, his tongue swelled while he was eating breakfast. Medical staff gave him epinephrine and attempted lifesaving measures. He was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m., about 40 minutes after the emergency response began. ...