Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, September 05, 2026

Another Trump Voter Finds Out

Naseer Paktiawal says he will regret voting for Donald Trump for the rest of his life.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Another Trump Voter Finds Out (4 comments) ...

MAGAt Tate Bros Indicted on Trafficking and Sex Crimes (1 comments) ...

Lutnick 'misspoke' When he said No US Soldiers Have Died in Iran War (11 comments) ...

War Crime Accusations Fly at Trump Admin after Wedding Bombed in Iran (3 comments) ...

Pedo 47 Goes On Pentagon Polygraph Binge (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

ICE defended its decision to target Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal for deportation, though he had not been convicted in any case. www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news ...

[image or embed]

-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 8:58 AM Â· Jul 7, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Making America Great Again - one death at a time.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-05 05:26 AM | Reply

"The report, released on 12 August, also listed the toxic effects of methamphetamine, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and cigarette smoking as contributing factors"

bUh iCe kIlLeD hIm!!!!!

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-05 11:14 AM | Reply

More from the cited article ...

... He died the following day. An autopsy later found that he died from anaphylaxis complicating an acute asthma exacerbation. Anaphylaxis is a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

The report, released on 12 August, also listed the toxic effects of methamphetamine, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and cigarette smoking as contributing factors. ...

Mohammad called his brother from the ICE holding room that evening and complained of breathing problems and body pain. Naseer went to the ICE Dallas Field Office and called an ambulance. He later said his brother told him no medic had checked on him.

Mohammad was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital at about 11:30 p.m. on 13 March. The next morning, his tongue swelled while he was eating breakfast. Medical staff gave him epinephrine and attempted lifesaving measures. He was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m., about 40 minutes after the emergency response began. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 12:30 PM | Reply

Institutionalized brutality.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-05 12:56 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort