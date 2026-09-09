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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Tate Bros Officially Indicted

Romanian prosecutors have officially indicted social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate with a range of trafficking and sex offences.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:31 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/09

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: Romanian authorities announce a new indictment against the Tate Brothers for trafficking minors, money laundering, & sex with minors. They're also fighting extradition. The latest, including revelations in their bond motions that they are lying about their assets: youtu.be/T1DTcclNPTA? ...

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-- Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 1:55 PM Â· Sep 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Barron must be despondent.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-05 11:24 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Watch Orange Adolf start a war with Romania to free his fellow Chim0 friends.

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-09-06 06:29 AM | Reply

Any MAGA here want to stand up for these degenerates, the way Trump did?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 09:52 AM | Reply

Piggy did when he got them out of a Romanian prison

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-06 10:33 AM | Reply

I am actually shocked the maore MAGA haven't visited to defend the Tate's.

What they are accused of is no more than Donald Trump has been accused or convicted of.

You guys need to stick together. If it becomes a serious habit to go after people for such crimes the MAGA movement is doomed.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-07 10:41 AM | Reply

You know what's sad, a woman I work with, who is very bright and definitely not MAGA knew about the Tates as social media "influencers," but had not heard they were arrested or that Andrew was dressed up like a gay hooker when the Marshalls picked him up. She also was not aware of all the charges they faced in Great Britain. This news did not bread through to the general public. It's disturbing how isolated we are in our bubbles.

#6 | Posted by _Gunslinger_ at 2026-09-07 01:27 PM | Reply

Everyone Trump associates with is a criminal.

#7 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-07 09:20 PM | Reply

"From Top G to Bottom G"

Ouch.

#8 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-09 03:04 PM | Reply

top tier to bottom bunk.

#9 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-09 03:05 PM | Reply

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