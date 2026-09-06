U.S. Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers

Pres Trump has said, multiple times, that the US has control of the Strait of Hormuz.



OK, before Pres Trump's war of choice against Iran, about 130 ships per day had transited the Strait.



How many ships now transit the Strait?



Maybe a dozen?





Why does Pres Trump seem to have to lie about the status of his unprovoked war against Iran?



And as a follow-up question --- why did Pres Trump tear up the nuclear agreement of Iran with the US, China, Russia and the EU during his first term? That led to Iran going from 6% or so enrichment to 60% or so enrichment of nuclear materials, exactly the opposite direction that Pres Trump now seems to be spouting.





What gives?





