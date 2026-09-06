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Sunday, September 06, 2026

U.S. Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers

US forces struck three Iranian crude oil tankers on Saturday after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships in regional waters, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. CENTCOM said a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer evaded multiple Iranian attacks and that no American personnel were harmed. In response, US forces "permanently disabled" the crude oil carriers M/T Downy off Iran's Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask, according to the statement.

Posted by willowby at 01:30 PM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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willowby

Joined 2010/01/01
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

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Good idea. For every innocent vessel the vermin attack, take out 2 of their tankers.

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Pres Trump has said, multiple times, that the US has control of the Strait of Hormuz.

OK, before Pres Trump's war of choice against Iran, about 130 ships per day had transited the Strait.

How many ships now transit the Strait?

Maybe a dozen?


Why does Pres Trump seem to have to lie about the status of his unprovoked war against Iran?

And as a follow-up question --- why did Pres Trump tear up the nuclear agreement of Iran with the US, China, Russia and the EU during his first term? That led to Iran going from 6% or so enrichment to 60% or so enrichment of nuclear materials, exactly the opposite direction that Pres Trump now seems to be spouting.


What gives?


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-06 01:18 AM | Reply

Pillowbiter the MAGAT fagat.

Fuck off idiot

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-06 01:37 AM | Reply

How many ships now transit the Strait?

Lewzer says 30, so probably 5.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-06 02:15 AM | Reply

Three ships? Trump beat that by losing an entire war - and one he started, to boot.

Soooooo much winning.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-06 06:20 AM | Reply

Why weren't these tankers destroyed within the first week of the war? It's not like they could hide out.

Oh, that's right. Congress declared no war; and Donald Trump says that there is none.

Meanwhile, the Canadians and the world now consider us Christian swine in the same way that WILLOWBY considers Iran Islamic swine.

How's it feel to be just another pig, WILLOWBY?

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-06 10:07 AM | Reply

Fresh figures: Over the past (complete) 28 days, there have been six days where more than 10 million barrels of crude oil departed via the USN Blockade Line.

As you can see, the average daily number is 7.54 Mbpd (down from 17.67 Mbpd back in Jan & Feb 2026).

Of that amount, ... pic.twitter.com/B2BQYXvJD8

" TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) September 2, 2026

CNN: On Tuesday, the U.S. moved 40 tankers carrying roughly 18 million barrels of oil through the strait, a daily record since the war began. The figure is only slightly below the 20 million barrels that passed through daily before the war.

Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 3, 2026

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-06 11:25 AM | Reply

the U.S. moved 40 tankers carrying roughly 18 million barrels of oil through the strait,

And how many billions of dollars have we spent in order to accomplish that?

What a fucking waste of money and resources.

All for Netanyahu.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 12:49 PM | Reply

And how many billions of dollars have we spent in order to accomplish that?

Considering marine traffic was fine before Lewzer started the war, that's a pretty good question.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-06 01:05 PM | Reply

There no saving grace.

Trump accomplished nothing and wasted hundreds of billions.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 01:12 PM | Reply

All for Netanyahu.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 12:49 PM | Reply | Flag:

Way to absolve the mullahs of their part in it lol. It takes 2 to tango.

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-06 02:30 PM | Reply

Way to absolve the mullahs of their part in it

Please, feel free to elaborate.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 02:41 PM | Reply

Please, feel free to elaborate.

They hit back first.

#12 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-06 02:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Iran and Its Proxies: Attribution and State Responsibility

#13 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-06 03:03 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

That's sad.

A pathetic, desperate attempt.

I gave you a funny flag for your effort.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-06 03:48 PM | Reply

Mmm, read the threads. You're the sad one. Always the sad clown.

#15 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-06 04:33 PM | Reply

The irony of people that fancy themselves on the left of low oil flows, extra funny sad clown shit.

#16 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-06 04:37 PM | Reply

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