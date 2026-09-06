U.S. Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers

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Sunday, September 06, 2026
US forces struck three Iranian crude oil tankers on Saturday after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships in regional waters, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. CENTCOM said a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer evaded multiple Iranian attacks and that no American personnel were harmed. In response, US forces "permanently disabled" the crude oil carriers M/T Downy off Iran's Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask, according to the statement.
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Good idea. For every innocent vessel the vermin attack, take out 2 of their tankers.
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