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Friday, August 28, 2026

Iran's Supreme Khamenei Rumored to Be Dead

The office of Iran's supreme leader has fallen quiet, fueling uncertainty in a country with decisions to make.

Posted by willowby at 04:31 PM | 24 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

willowby

Joined 2010/01/01
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Iran's disfigured supreme leader remains invisible six months into an existential war reut.rs/3SeFCQ3

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 1:10 AM Â· Aug 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

What about your supreme obese Orange pedo whom you voted for 3 times? Why is he still walking around?

#1 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-08-26 12:54 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Why the "pedophile" attribution?

Or is your alias just trying to equate other Country leaders with what Pres Trump may have done with his buddy Epstein??


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 12:55 AM | Reply


... and ...

Release the Epstein Files!

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 12:56 AM | Reply

Typical responses from the DR trolls. Whataboutism.

#4 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-26 12:59 AM | Reply

Release the Epstein Files!

Ghislaine must be feeling left out now that Lewzer has a new squeeze.

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-26 01:00 AM | Reply

"Eli, we've got to work harder and get the Americans to hate Iran and the Muslims even more. Bibi's in trouble in the polls, the US economy is tanking thanks to us, and the Muslims are winning US elections!"

"I know, Ari, I know. His stupid billboard in Tel Aviv couldn't convince a thirsty man to drink water. But I stalked Coriolanus a couple of times today, even though he's a genuine mensch."

"Never mind that he's a genuine mensch, Eli! Our Empty Suits in New York State and Michigan are falling apart, like that schmuck Alex Vindman in Florida and tool Michael Bennet in Colorado. And Michael Bloomberg threw him a shekel or two I can tell you! By the way, did you slime Zohran Mamdani's wife as a jihadist again?"

"Yeah, but nobody on the planet believed it. And Rama Duwaji is quite good looking. Our Bibi married a real beast. Yuck!"

"%@&*("{_|+!"


"FUNNY"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 01:51 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

#6 You Crack me up.

Good post, it's genuinely "FUNNY".

Lol.

#7 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-26 02:02 AM | Reply

@#5 ... Ghislaine must be feeling left out now that Lewzer has a new squeeze. ...

maybe yes, and maybe no.

But do have to ask ...

Am I the only one who has noticed the tendency of Pres Trump to choose young blond women to server him?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 02:04 AM | Reply

Release the Epstein Files!

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 02:05 AM | Reply

choose young blond women to server him?

It's not DEI if they're hot.

#10 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-26 02:11 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

If ---------- is a Qualification.

They're Qualified, not DEI hires.

Trump sets the standards.

#11 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-26 02:15 AM | Reply

Hi Effeteposer

Thanks for the real "FUNNY."


"FUNNY"

#12 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 02:24 AM | Reply

Latin Quarter - Modern Times (1985)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

www.latinquartermusic.com

...
Their star-light shone bright in the blackout
Like the beams of the usherette
But when the Big Bear bit deep after Yalta
There were those that came to forget.
They went out West for the screening
And they carried a sharp-tooth comb
In search of the double meaning
They were making the fur fly at home.

So get up! Go on! Grip that stand!
And press your hand to your heart
Big Mac is asking the questions
And this is only the start. ...

Song Description

By the end of the 1940s and at the beginning of the 1950s America had resumed its cold war with the Soviet Union ("Big Bear"). Gone was the friendship with Josef Stalin ("Uncle Joe") that had helped the Allied forces defeat Hitler. Sensing an opportunity to make a name for himself US Republican Senator Joseph Raymond McCarthy ("Big Mac") hit on the idea of an anti-communism campaign. His portrayal of Communism as the supreme evil allowed his accusations of "disloyalty" to be incredibly effective.

During the early 1950s McCarthy, a master of the art of playing on people's fears, set about ridding America of the supposed red menace at home. Blacklists, deportations, imprisonment, ruined careers and marriages were the order of the day, especially for non-Americans. Actors, writers, musicians, radio and television entertainers were targeted because of their prominence in society. The authorities took Hollywood's ("Tinsel Town") actors, directors and film script authors under special scrutiny. Many artists were taken to the chairman of the "House of Un-American Activities Committee", there they looked for any ambiguities in their statements or liberal or left wing beliefs. To defend an accused was perceived as sharing the accused's views.

Charlie Chaplin was never a member of the Communist Party and was never anti-American. He did however stand up for many different peoples with a good cause, including America's allies the Russians during war. He did have an affinity for some Communist ideas on a humanitarian level. His 1936 film "Modern Times "was seen by some critics as an attack on capitalism. Life for Chaplin became unbearable in the States during the McCarthy witch hunts, in the atmosphere of paranoia McCarthy instigated Chaplin became a hate figure. He was eventually forced to leave America and spent the rest of his life living in Switzerland, returning to the US only once.

The song begins with an original speech clip from one of the sessions of the committee. The chairman calls for order and makes a swearing-in. An accused says: "You have spent one week vilifying me before the American public and you refuse to allow me to make a statement on my rights as an American citizen."
... .

[emphasis mine]


#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 02:24 AM | Reply

And yet the US's supreme pedophile is building his ballroom.

#14 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-26 07:32 AM | Reply

Trump established a new benchmark in lewzerdom, getting outsmarted and defeated by a (maybe yes - maybe no) dead guy.

#15 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-26 08:33 AM | Reply

Khamenei, McConnell, and . . .

This stuff happens in threes.

Where's Nancy Guthrie, by the way? Porch guy? MAGAt behind the mask?

"Internet sleuths." Lawd.

www.yahoo.com

#16 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 11:21 AM | Reply

El Sayad and Piker are holding a vigil right now.

#17 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-26 12:09 PM | Reply

If you consider yourself a true American and do not yet realize that Israel is America's greatest enemy you are either a dual-citizen Zionist Israeli or a true American who has been completely fooled by a Zionist Israeli.

#18 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-26 12:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Israel is America's greatest enemy? The stupid runs strong in s9me people.

#19 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-26 12:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Bellringer is so dumb he could hide his own Easter eggs.

#20 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-26 01:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Didn't that ------- retarded dumbass thebullscheit post this crap weeks ago? ---- off pillow boy

#21 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 02:19 PM | Reply

"Pumpkinhead is not an irrational Islamophobe. He is not of...the Body. Pumpkinhead must therefore be absorbed. Thus commands Landru AIPAC."


"FUNNY"

#22 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 02:26 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

There's no doubt about the 175 Iranian schoolgirls vaporized by the disgusting orange chomo.

#23 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-26 02:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ballwasher the midget MAGAT coward. ---- off, tiny.

#24 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 03:41 PM | Reply

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