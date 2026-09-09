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Wednesday, September 09, 2026

Heavily Armed Republican Attacks Dem Candidate

A heavily armed man attacked Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton at a fair in Ohio's MAGA heartland on Sunday afternoon.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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BREAKING: Democratic Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton was attacked by an armed individual who lunged at her during a campaign event at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown. 1/

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 5:08 PM Â· Sep 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Typical MAGAt filth.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-07 12:02 AM | Reply

MAGAts assaulted, beat, and murdered police. They clearly read the Overton Window much as every other sociopathic loser; in other words, quite differently than a normal would. This bozo armed up with a couple of pistolas and brass knuckles? That's called "Date Nite" in Trump's mob.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-07 05:10 AM | Reply

Doesn't this guy know you have to get a job with ICE before doing these things and then the government will protect you for prosecution.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-07 10:00 AM | Reply

That pesky left wing violence strikes again.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-07 05:45 PM | Reply

Democrat hero / spokesman and fake Muslim ( his real name is Albert )..Hissan Piker scheduled

visit the university of Texas at Austin.... Campaign for Talarico and other socialists.....

-looking for plenty of security to keep him out of the Clock Tower.

#5 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-09-09 07:36 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Doesn't this guy know you have to get a job with ICE before doing these things and then the government will protect you for prosecution. ...

Ya know, that thought also crossed my mind, given the apparent drastic drop in the level of ICE requirements for recruits.


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:51 PM | Reply

@#5 ... his real name is Albert ...

Is it?

... Hasan DoHasan Doǧan Piker[a] (born July 25, 1991), known online as HasanAbi,[b] is an American left-wing political commentator, Twitch streamer, and influencer. ...

Early life and education

Hasan Doǧan Piker was born on July 25, 1991[3] in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Turkish parents.an Piker[a] (born July 25, 1991), known online as HasanAbi,[b] is an American left-wing political commentator, Twitch streamer, and influencer. ...

Early life and education

Hasan Doan Piker was born on July 25, 1991[3] in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Turkish parents. ...


What else is your current apparently making up?

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:56 PM | Reply

@#7

Oops, forgot to include the source ...

Hasan Piker
en.wikipedia.org

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:57 PM | Reply

Fully debunked.

#9 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-10 12:13 AM | Reply

The attacker's brother is another repug pedo. What a surprise.

tiffinohio.net

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-10 12:51 AM | Reply

This maga scumbag was carrying two guns and a pair of brass knuckles and didn't get nine bullets in the back. What gives?

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-10 01:23 AM | Reply

"Was he really a danger to anyone? Can't seem to find out..."

-Beverly the MAGAT mugwump.

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-10 01:48 AM | Reply

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