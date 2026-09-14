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Monday, September 14, 2026

Officials at Kennedy Center say it Faces 'certain fiscal collapse'

Trump's hand-picked board says if his name is not on building then the Kennedy Center will have to close.

Posted by REDIAL at 10:33 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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Trump's threatening to destroy the Kennedy Center if his name isn't on it. The Center belongs to the American people -- and we won't be intimidated. More here:

[image or embed]

-- Rep. Joyce Beatty (@repbeatty.bsky.social) 12:52 PM Â· Aug 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If Trump can't slap his name on the Kennedy Center, he will just kill the Kennedy Center. Destroy the place to "save" it. It's actually one fight Old Yeller might actually win ... with yuge help from the usual enabling bootlickers of the GOP.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-14 04:11 AM | Reply

I'm amazed that Donald Trump has not threatened to shoot a dog in order to get his name on this thing.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-14 09:23 AM | Reply

Call their bluff. Better to have no Kennedy Center than one with Trump's name on it.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-14 09:24 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

He's such a ------- child.

Congratulations GOP....he is the perfect representative for you.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-14 09:53 AM | Reply

@#4 ... He's such a ---- child. ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 12:03 PM | Reply

... Faces 'certain fiscal collapse' ...

Maybe because of the difficulties generating revenue after what Pres Trump has done to the once-esteemed Kennedy Center?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 12:05 PM | Reply

Why am I supporting this bowtie -------- with my taxes in the first place?!

#7 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-14 12:34 PM | Reply

Why am I supporting this bowtie -------- with my taxes in the first place?!

Because it was created by Congress.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-14 12:38 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It cannot close. I have tickets for that big Trumpapalooza II, featuring Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Lara Trump, Lee Greenwood and Carrie Underwood...

On a more serious note, Der Dotard is the chair of the center. I thought he brought nothing but success to all that he touches, so how could the Kennedy Center be struggling? And what about that multi-year renovation that promised to bring gold curtains, a new roof, marble armrests and Diet Coke sold by strolling vendors? Aren't there enough cat jugglers, insult comics, clown bands, theremin players and revivals of "Our American Cousin" to pack the place 350 nights a year?

#9 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-14 12:39 PM | Reply

Why am I supporting this bowtie -------- with my taxes in the first place?!

#7 | Posted by john_savage2

Israel's ethnic cleansing/genocide is far more expensive for US taxpayers.
If you're looking to economize, ...

#10 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-14 02:49 PM | Reply

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