Officials at Kennedy Center say it Faces 'certain fiscal collapse'

It cannot close. I have tickets for that big Trumpapalooza II, featuring Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Lara Trump, Lee Greenwood and Carrie Underwood...



On a more serious note, Der Dotard is the chair of the center. I thought he brought nothing but success to all that he touches, so how could the Kennedy Center be struggling? And what about that multi-year renovation that promised to bring gold curtains, a new roof, marble armrests and Diet Coke sold by strolling vendors? Aren't there enough cat jugglers, insult comics, clown bands, theremin players and revivals of "Our American Cousin" to pack the place 350 nights a year?