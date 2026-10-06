Baby Boomers Want Social Security Tax Hike to Save Their Checks

"Moreno, Warren NYT Op-ed: Lift The Social Security Cap



WASHINGTON " Today, Senators Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote a new op-ed in the New York Times laying out their plan to lift the Social Security payroll tax cap to extend the solvency of the program for future generations of hardworking Americans.



"One of us is a Republican from Ohio who built a business that generated hundreds of jobs. The other is a Democrat from Massachusetts who built a career protecting consumers from financial tricks and traps."



"We don't agree on everything, but here's one thing we do agree on: Congress must act now to save Social Security for generations of Americans to come."



"Social Security is a core component of our nation's promise " a covenant between the federal government and Americans who pay into it throughout their working years so they can retire with dignity."



[ ... ]



"Why should a middle-class nurse pay a larger share of her paycheck " than a wealthy corporate lawyer? This is doubly unfair in an economy in which top earner's wages, over time, have pulled far ahead of those of the average worker."



[ ... ]



"This is a no-brainer: the wealthiest Americans, who have benefited the most from America's opportunities, should contribute the same percentage of their income as a factory worker in Chillicothe, Ohio, or a teacher in Worcester, Mass."



more

www.moreno.senate.gov



Payroll Taxes are Regressive



www.pgpf.org

