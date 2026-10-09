Kimberly Guilfoyle's Demand for Cash Off the Books Exposed

Eric Deters is a jerk, par excellence. He gave up his law license just before the Commonwealth of Kentucky was set to revoke it. He seeks out car crashes and pleasures himself to the pictures. He does know enough about the law to know that Chunky Lips Kim would otherwise be dead to rights for soliciting a bribe, but in Trumpworld she will skate with a pardon, and might not even have to resign her cushy job. She is just another grifter in the administration...