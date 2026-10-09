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Friday, October 09, 2026

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Demand for Cash Off the Books Exposed

The U.S. ambassador to Greece has been busted begging for $100,000, a new report claims.

Posted by truthhurts at 07:31 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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truthhurts

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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"She was really trying to scam me, and she thought I was a sucker. My whole relationship with her, she thought I was some kind of like googly eyed, oo Mar-a-Lago Trumpworld sucker. And I'm not! I'm a midwest farm boy ... you couldn't pay me to go back to Mar-a-Lago." www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij2X ...

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-- Jake Lahut (@jakelahut.bsky.social) 3:18 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Got to say one thing about these shameless Republicans: Only the best, just the very best bribe beggars and takers around

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-08 05:22 AM | Reply

They're all criminal grifters.

All of them.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-08 07:32 AM | Reply

Eric Deters is a jerk, par excellence. He gave up his law license just before the Commonwealth of Kentucky was set to revoke it. He seeks out car crashes and pleasures himself to the pictures. He does know enough about the law to know that Chunky Lips Kim would otherwise be dead to rights for soliciting a bribe, but in Trumpworld she will skate with a pardon, and might not even have to resign her cushy job. She is just another grifter in the administration...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-09 08:33 AM | Reply

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