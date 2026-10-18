Stephen A Smith Shares Biggest Surprise About Dinner with Trump

"I said, Sir, the polls show you in the 30-percentile in terms of popularity,'" Smith continued.



"He said, Did you know that 99% of the Republicans actually approve of me? So, the people out there that are conservatives ... they love me, I love them, they will vote the way that I want them to vote.' That's how he feels. That's the level of confidence that he has."



Smith noted that Maher told Trump during their dinner that this self-confidence won't necessarily help Republicans "running for office or for re-election" in the midterms.



Several GOP candidates have already distanced themselves from Trump ahead of November."



He doesn't care. The Grift has about played out now, and it's time to move on from his bankrupt Casino... oh, I mean country.

