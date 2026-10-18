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Sunday, October 18, 2026

Stephen A Smith Shares Biggest Surprise About Dinner with Trump

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith discussed his Thursday dinner with President Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock, and "Real Time" host Bill Maher ...

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 12:33 PM | 29 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

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You gotta love that this DC bar casually revealed that Stephen A. Smith and Bill Maher came in to grab drinks before heading to the White House to dine with Trump. www.instagram.com/p/Deifb_xjao ...

[image or embed]

-- Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 1:04 PM Â· Oct 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"I said, Sir, the polls show you in the 30-percentile in terms of popularity,'" Smith continued.

"He said, Did you know that 99% of the Republicans actually approve of me? So, the people out there that are conservatives ... they love me, I love them, they will vote the way that I want them to vote.' That's how he feels. That's the level of confidence that he has."

Smith noted that Maher told Trump during their dinner that this self-confidence won't necessarily help Republicans "running for office or for re-election" in the midterms.

Several GOP candidates have already distanced themselves from Trump ahead of November."

He doesn't care. The Grift has about played out now, and it's time to move on from his bankrupt Casino... oh, I mean country.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-17 05:47 PM | Reply

... they will vote the way that I want them to vote. ...

I had thought that candidates had to earn the votes, and not just tell Americans how they have to vote ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 06:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

------- maher is a pathetic piece of ----

#3 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-17 06:28 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Greaaat language there, must be so proud!

Typical bigots posting I see.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-17 08:04 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#4 ... Greaaat language there, must be so proud! ...

So now your current trolling alias seems to be abhorrent of the wording of a thread title?

I mean, really.


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 09:10 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

You are better than this dead.

This is legallyouraturd type post.

Do better.

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-17 09:44 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

No, he's not "Better than this",Legallyyourdead routinely tells other posters to Kill themselves and threatens to kill politicians.

He's absolute Scum.

Lefty MAGA.

He's an actual detriment to the Cause.

#7 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-17 09:50 PM | Reply

That's how he feels. That's the level of confidence that he has."

He's confident because he knows the midterms have been rigged and he doesn't need to worry about the results.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-17 10:06 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#6 ... This is legallyouraturd type post. ...

Yup.

And that is why I actually do pay attention to what that alias posts.

The posts seems to be a true expression of what its opinions.

And not the phlegm that other trolling aliases post.

So yeah, the wording of its posts may seem to be too much at time.

But that wording seems to be sincere, and not purchased.

OK, that aside, let's look at the headline that seems to be causing this ...

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 10:26 PM | Reply

... Stephen A. Smith, HOUSE ------ ...

What, specifically, is the problem with that?

Is it the use of the "N" word?

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 10:27 PM | Reply

Look up the phrase you pathetic ----. It's accurate.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 10:53 PM | Reply

Looks like I pissed off the usual Russian bots.

Mission ------- Accomplished

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 10:54 PM | Reply

@#11 ... you pathetic ----. ...

Was that directed towards my comment(s)?

If so, I may have some follow-up questions.


#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 10:55 PM | Reply

It was directed at that orc-loving pud effetepustule.

#14 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-17 10:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

LYD is a real Keybord Warrior, hard as nails online.

Face to face I'd wager he's a -----.

It's easy to be tough online.

Safe, Anonymous, Impersonal.

Just the place for a Scared Little Man to be the Great Wizard of Oz....

Lol.

#15 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-17 11:02 PM | Reply

Try me sonny. I'll snap your pencil neck

#16 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 11:09 PM | Reply

#13

Correct. Not you. The fake Russian taint ' cker.

#17 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 11:10 PM | Reply

Well we will never know, will we?

You're probably the ultimate paper tiger.

All Show and No Go.

Why do you tell people to kill themselves anyway?

What kind of ------ up Nonsense is that?

Do you think about killing Yourself?

I bet you Do.

#18 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-17 11:12 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#15 ... LYD is a real Keybord Warrior ...

Continuing to project?

#19 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 11:55 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#17 ... The fake Russian taint ' cker. ...

Thx for the follow-up.

#20 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 11:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Funny but racist af. Exactly what Republicans talk about when they say "Dems don't want blacks off the plantation".

#21 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-18 10:54 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Screaming A Smith and McAfee both suck.

#22 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-18 10:58 AM | Reply

#21 | Posted by sitzkrieg

Also exactly what Republicans talk about when they say "Hollywood people should stay out of politics".

Except in this case, it's a Hollywood person praising their Hollywood President.

#23 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-18 11:00 AM | Reply

He makes $20 million a year. You think he's NOT going to vote for tax cuts for himself?

A little extra, you think most actors, professional pretenders, go into that anonymous booth and vote against their financial interests?

#24 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-18 11:15 AM | Reply

and Smith is a Floridian, by way of New York, known for "hot takes" nobody asked for.

Who thinks of that guy as "hollywood"?

#25 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-18 11:18 AM | Reply

A little extra, you think most actors, professional pretenders, go into that anonymous booth and vote against their financial interests?
#24 | Posted by sitzkrieg

You think DeNiro is secretly voting Trump, do ya?

#26 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-18 12:13 PM | Reply

Intentionally dodging the "most" part just to have something to say.

#27 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-18 01:42 PM | Reply

Am I black Sitz? Are my grandchildren? Guess. Go ahead

#28 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-18 03:32 PM | Reply

Intentionally dodging the "most" part just to have something to say.
#27 | Posted by sitzkrieg

Oh, so you think DeNiro isn't, but the majority of Hollywood is voting for Trump?

I think most people don't see their own personal "financial interests" eclipsing all other issues put together.

If they do, then explain how Trump is President right now. Because Trump is harmful to the majority of American's personal financial interests, and the nation's.

#29 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-18 03:44 PM | Reply

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