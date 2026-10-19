Crucifix Falls on Priest During Livestream Mass

*ahem*



A nekkid man in bondage...

fell upon his head...

and though 'twas just a statue...

a priest is surely dead...



Was it Karmic fate?...

or just a workman's blunder?...

even though I'll never know...

still it makes me wonder...



what it took from one...

to the other gives...

It's always been indifferent...

and why Christa lives...



bow... exit stage left

