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Monday, October 19, 2026

Crucifix Falls on Priest During Livestream Mass

A Catholic priest died after a large crucifix fell on top of him while he was leading a mass in Ecuador that was being livestreamed at the time.

Posted by Dbt2 at 03:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/10/19

Status: user

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Horrific moment priest killed by falling crucifix during livestreamed Mass

[image or embed]

-- New York Post (@nypost.com) 12:45 PM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Does anyone remember a series of movies called "Faces of Death"?

That's basically what live streaming has become now.

#1 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-19 08:13 AM | Reply

The Lord showing Tennessee how it's done.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-19 10:06 AM | Reply

Full vid please?

#3 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-19 04:25 PM | Reply

...remember a series of movies called "Faces of Death"?
#1 | Posted by sentinel

Folks were so outraged and shocked by "Snuff films".
Now they're easily viewed by children.

#4 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-19 04:37 PM | Reply

How many kids did that one diddle?

Not saying it was any kind of divine thing, religion is nutty nonsense.

Just wondering, since that seems to be a standard preacher thing to do.

#5 | Posted by DarkVader at 2026-10-19 05:10 PM | Reply

*ahem*

A nekkid man in bondage...
fell upon his head...
and though 'twas just a statue...
a priest is surely dead...

Was it Karmic fate?...
or just a workman's blunder?...
even though I'll never know...
still it makes me wonder...

what it took from one...
to the other gives...
It's always been indifferent...
and why Christa lives...

bow... exit stage left

#6 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-10-19 07:39 PM | Reply

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