DHS Wanted a Voting Machine to Secretly be Hacked

Apparently, you are not the only person with that type of concern ...
Republican Lt Gov Warns 60 Minutes Election Threats Are 'Coming From Within Our Own Government' For First Time
www.mediaite.com
... Utah's Republican Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson (R-UT) told 60 Minutes Sunday that for the first time, election threats are coming from within the federal government -- and she's all-in on defying the Trump administration.
"In the past two elections that I oversaw as lieutenant governor, the threats were all external," Henderson told correspondent Leslie Stahl. "Non-state actors, cybersecurity threats, and other things. But now we also have threats coming from within our own government."
"Your federal government," Stahl emphasized.
"That's right," Henderson said.
Stahl explained that Henderson is responsible for Utah's elections, "Everything from voter registration to counting the ballots on election day. Keep in mind, Henderson is a Republican in a deeply red state. President [Donald] Trump won the last election here by more than 20 points."
"Last year, the Justice Department zoned in on Henderson and her counterparts in states across the country, demanding their statewide voter registration list,' which includes voters' confidential personal information," Stahl continued. "Henderson had never seen anything like it. She said 'no.'"
"They wanted things that we typically are required by law to keep private," Henderson said. "Social Security numbers, full dates of birth, driver's license numbers."
Henderson said the Trump administration didn't give "very good answers" on why they needed the information, "and we were concerned about what they would do with that data."
"Henderson has been notified that if she knowingly allows any noncitizens to vote in Utah, she could be prosecuted and even sent to prison," Stahl said, telling Henderson, "You could go to prison." ...