DHS Wanted a Voting Machine to Secretly be Hacked

Can any of you raetards use the attached article to prove Trump had a conspiracy, between multiple people, to use this voting machine to cheat in the upcoming election?

Anyone? Or is it the usual hair-on-fire, retarded -------- we see daily?



#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds



Why would he need to acquire it in secret? It is not like they can do over the air updates to patch any holes before they are found. Why not have a big event... "We got a voting machine and we are going to have a team check for any security flaws." Good publicity.



The only reason I could see why they would want to keep it secret was if they were not trying to find the flaws to fix them and SECURE the election, but instead wanted to USE them to try to steal the election.



But I am happy to entertain your explanation of any reasons why they would feel the need to do this in secret that are not to try to use any exploits they find for their own personal gain.