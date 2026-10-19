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Monday, October 19, 2026

DHS Wanted a Voting Machine to Secretly be Hacked

DHS appointees made an unusual request of its agency that protects election systems: Secretly acquire a voting machine and hack it. Though not acted on, the request shows how the Trump administration has tried to use the agency for its own ends.

Posted by retort at 05:14 PM | 20 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

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A few months into President Donald Trump's second term, political appointees at the Department of Homeland Security made an unusual request of its agency focused on cybersecurity: Secretly acquire a voting machine and hack it. [image or embed]

-- Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein.bsky.social) 11:34 AM Oct 19, 2026

Comments

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(imo) They have most likely already done so.

#1 | Posted by Sezu at 2026-10-19 02:10 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

I doubt this was anything more than an attempt to see if and how a voting machine could be hacked.

"Moreover, the agency had been directed not to alert the voting machine company if it uncovered flaws"

Why would you alert the company if evidence was found of a conspiracy to directly impact an election? That would come in the form of a search warrant.

This article is retarded.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-19 02:21 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

They weren't allowed to do it because the backdoor that Musk installed is too blatantly obvious to anyone who starts poking around. Can't have anyone blowing a whistle (besides the regular dog whistles bandied about).

#3 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-10-19 02:55 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I doubt this was anything more than an attempt to see if and how a voting machine could be hacked.

#2 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Ah, the young man has doubts.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-19 02:55 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#2 ... I doubt this was anything more than an attempt to see if and how a voting machine could be hacked. ...

Then why the secrecy?

... Why would you alert the company if evidence was found of a conspiracy to directly impact an election? ...

Would would flaws be automatically a conspiracy?


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 03:02 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Could be. Definitely worth looking into. And definitely don't tell anyone on the outside until a full investigation is complete.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-19 03:04 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I doubt this was anything more than an attempt to see if and how a voting machine could be hacked.

"Moreover, the agency had been directed not to alert the voting machine company if it uncovered flaws"

Why would you alert the company if evidence was found of a conspiracy to directly impact an election? That would come in the form of a search warrant.

This article is retarded.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds

You're retarded.

Why wouldn't you alert the voting machine company if you found a weakness that could be hacked?

Obviously: BECAUSE YOU WANTED TO EXPLOIT THE WEAKNESS TO CHEAT

#7 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-19 03:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Why wouldn't you alert the voting machine company if you found a weakness that could be hacked?

#7 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-19 03:07 PM | Reply | Flag:

Did your mother have any children that survived?

Because if we're paying for a SECURE voting device and it's found that it can be hacked and tampered with or there is a backdoor left open intentionally, the company would have to answer for the flaws or intentional rigging. But that wouldn't happen until the investigation was complete.

This is your last freebie, raetard.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-19 03:17 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

#8 | Posted by lfthndturds

Clown-boy fantasies.

LOL!!!

#9 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-19 03:31 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#8 ... intentionally, ...

There's the rub.

How would they know the flaw was intentional without working with the company to make that determination?

Or is this just the usual Trump admin ~accuse first, then hope to find evidence later~ fishing expedition?


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 03:32 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Because if we're paying for a SECURE voting device and it's found that it can be hacked and tampered with or there is a backdoor left open intentionally, the company would have to answer for the flaws or intentional rigging. But that wouldn't happen until the investigation was complete.

This is your last freebie, raetard.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Then why wouldnt they tell the company they found a flaw so it could be fixed?

BECAUSE TRUMP NEEDS TO CHEAT TO WIN.

Same as always.

#11 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-19 04:04 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 2

Can any of you raetards use the attached article to prove Trump had a conspiracy, between multiple people, to use this voting machine to cheat in the upcoming election?

Anyone? Or is it the usual hair-on-fire, retarded -------- we see daily?

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-19 04:23 PM | Reply

Somebody's really in a tizzy over this article!

I wonder why.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-19 04:24 PM | Reply

Somebody's really in a tizzy over this article!
I wonder why.

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-19 04:24 PM | Reply | Flag:

SpeakStupid is always like that. nothing new.

#14 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-19 04:38 PM | Reply

What a riot.

Admit your "news" sources never covered the fact Trump tried to steal election machines last time around ...

... without using those specific words.

#15 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-19 04:54 PM | Reply

Can any of you raetards use the attached article to prove Trump had a conspiracy, between multiple people, to use this voting machine to cheat in the upcoming election?
Anyone? Or is it the usual hair-on-fire, retarded -------- we see daily?

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Why would he need to acquire it in secret? It is not like they can do over the air updates to patch any holes before they are found. Why not have a big event... "We got a voting machine and we are going to have a team check for any security flaws." Good publicity.

The only reason I could see why they would want to keep it secret was if they were not trying to find the flaws to fix them and SECURE the election, but instead wanted to USE them to try to steal the election.

But I am happy to entertain your explanation of any reasons why they would feel the need to do this in secret that are not to try to use any exploits they find for their own personal gain.

#16 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-10-19 05:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Can any of you raetards use the attached article to prove Trump had a conspiracy, between multiple people, to use this voting machine to cheat in the upcoming election?

Anyone? Or is it the usual hair-on-fire, retarded -------- we see daily?

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds

That's like asking if anyone has proof that a pedophile is still attracted to kids.
He attempted a fascist coup once and faced zero consequences.
Only a moron would doubt he'd do it again.

#17 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-19 05:32 PM | Reply

This is your last freebie, raetard.
#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Oooh, a veiled threat. Time to bring out FortFisher for backup.

#18 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-19 06:12 PM | Reply

@#16 ... But I am happy to entertain your explanation of any reasons why they would feel the need to do this in secret that are not to try to use any exploits they find for their own personal gain. ...

Apparently, you are not the only person with that type of concern ...

Republican Lt Gov Warns 60 Minutes Election Threats Are 'Coming From Within Our Own Government' For First Time
www.mediaite.com

... Utah's Republican Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson (R-UT) told 60 Minutes Sunday that for the first time, election threats are coming from within the federal government -- and she's all-in on defying the Trump administration.

"In the past two elections that I oversaw as lieutenant governor, the threats were all external," Henderson told correspondent Leslie Stahl. "Non-state actors, cybersecurity threats, and other things. But now we also have threats coming from within our own government."

"Your federal government," Stahl emphasized.

"That's right," Henderson said.

Stahl explained that Henderson is responsible for Utah's elections, "Everything from voter registration to counting the ballots on election day. Keep in mind, Henderson is a Republican in a deeply red state. President [Donald] Trump won the last election here by more than 20 points."

"Last year, the Justice Department zoned in on Henderson and her counterparts in states across the country, demanding their statewide voter registration list,' which includes voters' confidential personal information," Stahl continued. "Henderson had never seen anything like it. She said 'no.'"

"They wanted things that we typically are required by law to keep private," Henderson said. "Social Security numbers, full dates of birth, driver's license numbers."

Henderson said the Trump administration didn't give "very good answers" on why they needed the information, "and we were concerned about what they would do with that data."

"Henderson has been notified that if she knowingly allows any noncitizens to vote in Utah, she could be prosecuted and even sent to prison," Stahl said, telling Henderson, "You could go to prison." ...


#19 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 07:20 PM | Reply

What does DHS have to do with voting machines? Weren't they created after 9/11 to fight terrorism? Damn Republicans always trying to solve the problem by throwing more government at it.

#20 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-10-19 07:39 PM | Reply

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