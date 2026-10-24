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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Talarico on Musk's Money Dump: 'Texas is not for Sale'

James Talarico releases new ad EXPOSING Elon Musk and Ken Paxton (one min yt short)

Posted by Corky at 09:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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NEW AD: Have you seen these anti-Talarico attack ads? Elon Musk paid for nearly all of them. The world's first trillionaire knows if he drags the most corrupt politician in Texas across the finish line, Ken Paxton will owe him everything. Elon Musk: Texas is not for sale.

[image or embed]

-- Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 2:44 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He's got the Receipts....

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-23 08:54 PM | Reply

"What Does Elon Musk Want?

Robert Reich
and Inequality Media Civic Action


Oct 23, 2026
Elon Musk has spent a staggering $445 million to boost Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms.

That dwarfs the $290 million he spent in 2024. But this time around, Republicans aren't putting him center stage.

Why?"

www.youtube.com

3 mins

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-23 09:55 PM | Reply

" Elon Musk has spent a staggering $445 million"

Maybe it's time to define free speech and paid speech.

Is there a difference? Because there sure seems to be.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-23 10:03 PM | Reply

Paid off Republicans made sure Money legally became Speech, and Corporations became Super Citizens.

"Elon Musk Is PANICKING About The Midterms
The Young Turks

Elon Musk is going off on critics as he pours millions into the midterm elections.'

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-23 10:13 PM | Reply

" Elon Musk is going off on critics as he pours millions into the midterm elections."

Well Elon, clearly the answer is to dump another $900 Billion in North Carolina.

Go on. Do it!

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-23 10:16 PM | Reply

Fake Videos Targeting James Talarico Linked to Russian Operatives


:Oct 23, 2026 #MoreFromThom

A dubious video shared widely on X purports to show a former student of James Talarico accusing the Democratic US Senate candidate of sexual assault.

But the man in the likely AI-altered clip does not resemble the Texan he claims to be, and researchers said the distribution of the unfounded allegation has the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign that previously pushed a similar narrative about then-vice presidential nominee Tim Walz in 2024."

www.youtube.com

Maybe this is why Musk is helping Russia against Ukraine, eh?

They are helping him and Paxton.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-23 10:52 PM | Reply

So the Russians love Paxton?

I wonder what they hope to get from the man?

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-24 10:57 AM | Reply

Trump needs a republicans controlled senate.

Musk needs unfettered control of Texas.

Paxton is the key to both.

Besides. Talarico has spent his entire campaign talking about wealth inequality. Musk can't have that voice in our government.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-24 11:46 AM | Reply

On a side note. And because I can't make this headline fit in the 60 characters limit for headlines:

"Trump's justice department sues to block Senate race certification in Alaska if Republican loses"

www.nbcnews.com

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-24 12:00 PM | Reply

"Trump's justice department sues to block Senate race certification in Alaska if Republican loses"

So ... a violation, but only if they lose?!?

That's like a Manager telling the umpire they're playing under protest at the initial meeting at home plate.

There's no crying in baseball!!!

#10 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-24 12:11 PM | Reply

Unfortunately Trump seems to be rewriting the rules.

He needs the senate.

Especially if Alito is planning on retiring.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-24 12:34 PM | Reply

"He needs the senate. Especially if Alito is planning on retiring"

Let's not kid ourselves. If Trump loses the Senate, Alito will retire by Thanksgiving.

#12 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-24 12:45 PM | Reply

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