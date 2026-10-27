Grand Jury Refuses to Indict DJT Critic Cassidy Hutchinson

"In depositions and congressional testimony, Hutchinson said that Mr. Trump and Meadows were warned on Jan. 6 that some of his supporters were carrying weapons to the Capitol, but Mr. Trump said he didn't care " and he tried to order officials to remove the magnetometers at the rally where he spoke that morning."



CBS News could not determine precisely which parts of Hutchinson's testimony were being scrutinized by prosecutors. According to media reports, House Republican allies of the president made the referral to the Justice Department."



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Another patriotic American whose life has been made Hell by Donald -- Trump.

