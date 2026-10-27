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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Grand Jury Refuses to Indict DJT Critic Cassidy Hutchinson

Federal prosecutors were rebuffed in their effort to secure an indictment against former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson over her testimony related to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to four sources briefed on the grand jury proceedings.

Posted by Corky at 10:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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WaPo reports this no-bill was the Cassidy Hutchinson case www.washingtonpost.com/national-sec ...

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-- Anna Bower (@annabower.bsky.social) 5:39 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"In depositions and congressional testimony, Hutchinson said that Mr. Trump and Meadows were warned on Jan. 6 that some of his supporters were carrying weapons to the Capitol, but Mr. Trump said he didn't care " and he tried to order officials to remove the magnetometers at the rally where he spoke that morning."

CBS News could not determine precisely which parts of Hutchinson's testimony were being scrutinized by prosecutors. According to media reports, House Republican allies of the president made the referral to the Justice Department."

;;

Another patriotic American whose life has been made Hell by Donald -- Trump.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 07:42 PM | Reply

Grand Juries are standing up for Truth, Justice, and the American Way.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-27 07:48 PM | Reply

The depth of the cuts inflicted on Trump by defeats like this can't be under-estimated. He's obviously been plotting revenge against this woman for six freaking years.

Unfortunately, this setback is simply one more call to vengance in his sick and very dangerous little mind.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-27 07:50 PM | Reply

After the midterms Trump is going to have a whole new batch of perceived enemies to prosecute.

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-27 11:15 PM | Reply

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