Grand Jury Refuses to Indict DJT Critic Cassidy Hutchinson

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Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Federal prosecutors were rebuffed in their effort to secure an indictment against former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson over her testimony related to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to four sources briefed on the grand jury proceedings.
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