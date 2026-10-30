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Friday, October 30, 2026

US, Britain Recommend Stockpiling Food, Supplies

Fortune Pentagon orders bases to plan for 90 days without the grid as Britain urges families to stockpile food and water ...

Posted by Corky at 07:32 AM | 49 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

What an eight-hour power cut taught me about food stockpiling

[image or embed]

-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 8:57 AM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The Pentagon hasn't publicly identified a specific country as FORTRESS's target. But in a February 2024 joint advisory, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, NSA, and FBI warned that Chinese state-sponsored hackers known as Volt Typhoon had compromised IT networks of U.S. organizations in the communications, energy, transportation, and water sectors.

The agencies said the hackers were potentially positioning themselves to disrupt essential services during a future conflict. Microsoft first flagged the group's activity in 2023.

The Pentagon hasn't released a cost estimate or timeline. A senior defense official told reporters Oct. 20 that officials are still assessing the needs of roughly 500 bases in the continental U.S. and that fully meeting the goal could take decades, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

The magazine estimated the cost could run into the tens of billions of dollars, if not hundreds of billions."

oo

"The concerns aren't new. Britain's 2025 National Security Strategy named Russia the country's most acute threat and flagged Iranian hostile activity.

It also cast China as a sophisticated, persistent challenge and highlighted undersea cables, energy pipelines, and transportation networks as infrastructure to protect.

A July government resilience report pointed to new conflict in the Middle East, a growing number of sub-threshold attacks from Russia and several major cyberattacks.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre handled more than 200 cyber incidents affecting critical infrastructure and its supporting ecosystem between June 2025 and May 2026.

NCSC chief executive Richard Horne said in June that about 75% of those incidents were believed to be linked to state actors, naming Russia, China, and Iran."

more at the thread link

www.yahoo.com

;;

video version of the story:

www.youtube.com

NOT to worry, though... Trump Loves China and Russia; they have HIS kind of Dictators.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 10:28 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

From a link in the cited article...

Inside the Pentagon's doomsday plan to keep America fighting if global war erupts
www.foxnews.com

... The Pentagon is preparing U.S. military bases to keep operating for at least 90 days without outside support as it prepares for the possibility of a major war that could cripple power grids, disrupt supply chains and threaten critical infrastructure on American soil.

The new requirement is part of FORTRESS, a broader military initiative aimed at ensuring American forces can continue fighting even if the civilian systems they depend on are disrupted, according to documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

"We don't want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defense. We just simply can't. It's an intolerable risk," Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell told Fox News Digital. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 10:29 PM | Reply

America's next war could reach US soil, top Army general warns
www.foxnews.com

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 10:31 PM | Reply

Oops,

#3 was a link in the #2 cited article.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 10:32 PM | Reply

Europeans are so funny. They honestlty think they drag out the war until 2030. Nope, it's ending right now. The ceasefire is holding and soon we will have peace talks.

Peace with Russia and the riots in France and across Europe are going to bring down leftist leadership in the EU. Thanks red-green alliance!

#5 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-28 10:37 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

#5

You've left the valve on the helium tank wide open again.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 10:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#6 Like you read the news. Did you even know about the cease-fire?

#7 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-28 10:51 PM | Reply

#7

Do you still move your lips when you type?

Serious question....

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 10:53 PM | Reply

@#5 ... Peace with Russia ...

How can peace with Russia exist in Europe when Pres Putin has said that Ukraine should not exisit, and has not backed down from that position?

After Ukraine, what is next for Russia?

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 10:57 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

"There is no Ukraine": Fact-Checking the Kremlin's Version of Ukrainian History (2020)
blogs.lse.ac.uk

... The notion that Ukraine is not a country, but a historical part of Russia, appears to be deeply ingrained in the minds of Russian leadership. ...

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 10:59 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Why Ukraine and Russia agreed to a ceasefire in just one city
October 27, 2026

www.npr.org

Jocularity!

www.youtube.com

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 11:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Lampy, who staged the Maidan coup? Hillary called it "the best $5 billion dollars we ever spent". The war really started in 2010 when the Atlantic Council decided it could break up Russia. Then came the coup and civil war in 2014, and finally Ukraine claiming it would join NATO so Russia invaded, exactly as it said it would. I watched it all happen.

This is Europe's fault. They wanted this war along with NATO expansion.

And now they wont get it - peace is almost here.

#12 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-28 11:05 PM | Reply

- finally Ukraine claiming it would join NATO so Russia invaded

Nato had been and continued to tell Ukraine "No Way, Buddy" for decades.

What happened to you and Vlad claiming that it was Nazis controlling Ukraine that caused poor brave Vlad to take his policy of targeting civilians with missiles from Syria to Ukraine?

#13 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 11:12 PM | Reply

#13 After RussiaGate, I just can't take you seriously on Russia. And your wrong. Also, you're a communist who claims to be a Christian. And that's just insane. You actually thought Antifa where the good guys. Jesus.

#14 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-28 11:28 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#12

Not so much...

"There is no historical record or policy document showing that the Atlantic Council "decided it could break up Russia" in 2010.

In reality, the geopolitical landscape of 2010 was characterized by the exact opposite approach."

The New START Treaty: Signed by U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in April 2010 to reduce nuclear arms.

The 2010 NATO Lisbon Summit: President Medvedev attended this summit in person. It launched joint discussions regarding cooperation on missile defense and securing supply lines through Russian airspace for the war in Afghanistan.

Economic Integration: The West was supporting Russia's integration into global markets, which ultimately culminated in Russia joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) shortly after.

Origin of the "Breakup" Narrative

The idea that Western organizations have long-standing plans to orchestrate the "balkanization" or breakup of Russia is a frequent theme in Kremlin state media and official rhetoric. Russian officials regularly point to Western think tank analyses as evidence of a hostile plot."

more

www.atlanticcouncil.org

#15 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 11:28 PM | Reply

@#12 ... who staged the Maidan coup? ...

Since you asked (and I have posted this previously...)

... The Revolution of Dignity ..., also known as the Maidan Revolution or the Ukrainian Revolution,[2] took place in Ukraine in February 2014[a] at the end of the Euromaidan protests.[1]

Scores of protesters were killed by government forces during clashes in the capital Kyiv.

Parliament then voted to remove President Viktor Yanukovych, return to the 2004 Constitution of Ukraine, and call new elections.

The revolution prompted Russia to occupy Crimea, starting the Russo-Ukrainian war.[1][2]

In November 2013, a wave of large-scale protests known as "Euromaidan" began in response to President Yanukovych's sudden decision not to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union (EU), instead choosing closer ties to Russia.

Euromaidan soon developed into the largest democratic mass movement in Europe since 1989.[29] The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) had overwhelmingly approved finalizing the EU association agreement;[30] Russia had pressured Ukraine to reject it.[31]

The scope of the protests widened, with calls for the resignation of Yanukovych and the Azarov government.[32] Protesters opposed what they saw as widespread government corruption and abuse of power, the influence of Russia and oligarchs, police brutality, human rights violations,[33][34] and repressive anti-protest laws.[33]...


... and ...

Viktor Yanukovych
en.wikipedia.org

... According to Russian politician Oleg Mitvol, Yanukovych bought a house in Barvikha in Moscow Oblast for $52 million on 26 February 2014.[307]

On 27 February 2014, a report stated that Yanukovych had asked the authorities of the Russian Federation to guarantee his personal security in the territory of Russia, a request that they accepted.[308] Yanukovych claimed that the decisions of the Ukrainian parliament adopted "in the atmosphere of extremist threats" are unlawful and he remains the "legal president of Ukraine". ...


#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 11:31 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#14 | Posted by HeliumRat

Heliumlung... You poor deluded sot, it's only me.

- RussiaGate

Yes, where the GOP-led Sen Committee found half a ton of Russian Interference in the Election, much of it instigated by DJT's Campaign Manager... from Russia.

- you're a communist who claims to be a Christian. And that's just insane. You actually thought Antifa where the good guys. Jesus.

JC led a group of people who lived and traveled together and shared food and everything else they had among them... sorta like a commune.

Antifa uses a bit of violence, which is quite Christ-like really what with him taking a whip to the Bankers in the Temple and overturning their desks.

Like I said, lay offa the gas, good buddy.

#17 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 11:36 PM | Reply

#17 OMG

#18 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-28 11:39 PM | Reply

"JC led a group of people who lived and traveled together and shared food and everything else they had among them."

Trump and Epstein didn't like sharing. They fought over who got to go first.

#19 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-28 11:40 PM | Reply

#18

Was that your 13 year old girl impression?

Prolly your best argument, though. Stick with it...

#20 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 11:42 PM | Reply

Corky, how can you support the European aristocrats - knowing the Epstein stuff and the Satanism - and their pet war on Russia and still call yourself a Christian? The Ukraine war is a Christian holocaust which never would have happened if it hadn't been for Biden giving them $350 billion in weapons for the Atlantic Councils war.

#21 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-28 11:48 PM | Reply

you're a communist who claims to be a Christian

You're a moron who thinks he's a genius.

#22 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-28 11:48 PM | Reply

- Bankers in the Temple

That was a Great Grift, btw! DJT would be proud... the Priests who ran the Gov and the Religion also set the Monetary Exchange Rates so that the People would take a loss when bringing their taxes and tithes and other indulgences to the Temple.

It was actually much like the system we have now.

#23 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 11:50 PM | Reply

@#18

I note there seems to be no comment on my #16.

So, my guess is that you think it is superfluous?


#24 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 11:50 PM | Reply

#21

Darlin', you have a conspiracy theorist view of the world in general, and it's laughable as it stumbles over the Facts about Putin and his Oligarch's Goals to restore the old Soviet Union, state by state AND NATO's obvious keeping Ukraine at a distance for literal decades.

You really should read the Facts in the Link you ignored in #15... you might not look so silly if you had done.

Sober up, see the light, Mister.

#25 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-28 11:55 PM | Reply

#25 since when am I a conspiracy theorist?

I told you the truth about RussiaGate, Hunter Bidens laptop, Jill bidens diary, COVID-1984, Ivermectin, and even UFO's!

You where wrong on all of that!

Suck it up, cupcake.

#26 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-29 12:00 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Also, you're wrong about Communism.

#27 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-29 12:02 AM | Reply

- the truth about RussiaGate, Hunter Bidens laptop, Jill bidens diary, COVID-1984, Ivermectin, and even UFO's!

The self-parody here is precious!

- Also, you're wrong about Communism.

What Communism? There's no important Nation States that are Communists today.

The only really important States are Crony Capitalist Oligarchies, including China, and now America... wtf are you smokin', Chester?

#28 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 12:07 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

wtf are you smokin', Chester?

Jesus.

#29 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-29 12:11 AM | Reply

Rolled or in a pipe?

;0)

#30 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 12:12 AM | Reply

Do you still not believe in UFO's or something? And Jill Bidenms diary was ------- creepy. And yes, that was an underage girl in Hunter's bed in that crack photo.

But I won't have to listen to you for long - you've been vaccinated. Like the humanized mice in the Pfizer study, it'll cut your lifespan in half.

#31 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-29 12:14 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

The future religion is now Amish. Bet Fauci didn't see that coming.

#32 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-29 12:17 AM | Reply

You mean Ashley's stolen diary or Jill's non-existent imaginary diary?

I mean, with you it could be either.

Oh, and as was shockingly expected:

Fact Check: There is no evidence mRNA vaccines reduce life expectancy or cause severe health issues including infertility and neuro-cognitive problems

www.reuters.com

Didn't I mention your Conspiracy Theory nonsense, Mork?

#33 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 12:21 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

- future now Amish

Finally... some quality furniture.

I drove through Amish country a couple of years ago, passed a lot of their horse drawn carriages... but the kicker was the Amish farmer riding a flat board platform plow, no wheels, just pulled by two horses as he stood on the front applying the whip.

It was glorious Americana. Nice decorative barns, too!

#34 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 12:26 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ashley, that's right. It was Ashley that Biden showered with when she was 12.

------- ick.

But yeah, there have been 35 million deaths linked to side-effects of the vax so far. Also read the death statistics - children having heart attacks and cancer are way up, and all-cause mortality is actually rising (people are dying faster). Remember that the vax caused 80% of pregnant women to miscarry in the first trimester, right? That was big news. The spike protien itself is toxic and if you took the vax your body is making it.

#35 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-29 12:29 AM | Reply

Heliumtwunt supports the 300 lb orange pedo who rapes 13 year olds who resemble Ivanka.

#36 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-29 12:32 AM | Reply

Amish farmer riding a flat board platform plow, no wheels, just pulled by two horses

I saw those in northern Michigan a few years ago.

#37 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-29 12:35 AM | Reply

#36 It's a big club of devil-worshiping pedophiles, and the Orange Lizard is protecting them, that's for sure. PizzaGate was real.

#38 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-29 12:36 AM | Reply

Admit that it's all true.

#39 | Posted by HeliumRat at 2026-10-29 12:38 AM | Reply

The notion that Ukraine is not a country, but a historical part of Russia

Many GOP -------- think Jesus wrote the Constitution.

#40 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 07:48 AM | Reply

"The claim that 35 million deaths have been linked to COVID-19 vaccine side effects is false.

Independent health experts and global fact-checking investigations have confirmed that this figure is based on a flawed math extrapolation of a June 2024 study published in the journal BMJ Public Health.

The actual origin and context of this statistic include:"

more
www.google.com

So Hrat.... I have some nice Florida swamp, er I mean real estate, for sale that's gots your name all over it!

#41 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 09:40 AM | Reply

"You're a moron who thinks he's a genius." should replace the tagline of Red Meat for Yellow Dogs on the DR.

#42 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-10-29 11:07 AM | Reply

Ashley, that's right. It was Ashley that Biden showered with when she was 12.

Yall just can't get over that can you?

FYI. Showering with your daughter is not a crime.

There needs to be more than just showering. It's not like she was forced. And actually age 12 is kinda the cutoff age when you should stop doing that kind of thing. Especially if your daughter feels uncomfortable about it. And apparently that's exactly what happened. They stopped showering together at that age as was appropriate. Or did you find something else in the illegally obtained dairy?

Just more much maga ado about nothing. As usual.

The only crime that occurred there was inside YOUR head.

Now.

Care to talk about the list of crimes the current president has and is currently committing? ? That is a very long list so it may take a while. Best fill up the helium tanks for that one.

#43 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-29 11:30 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Also, the actual crimes that were committed were by the folks who stole Ashley's Diary and sold it to Veritas, O'Keefes former employer.

#44 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-29 12:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

-FYI. Showering with your daughter is not a crime.

Ahem... That was inappropriate showers she described. She also said she was molested. Like the next sentence or two down in the diary.

#45 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-29 03:58 PM | Reply

Ahem ... . the 300 lb orange chomo raped 13 year olds who resembled his non-fat daughter.

#46 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-29 04:46 PM | Reply

#5 | Posted by HeliumRat

It's funny how the most gullible of dips*&^s are always the most overconfident. It's almost as if there's a name for that phenomenon...

#47 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-29 07:53 PM | Reply

At the end, no I don't think Trump or Hegseth have the testosterone to push the button to punish China for taking down our grids for months.
All it will take will be one idiot letting one nuclear missile take out a city, somewhere, and civilization will be in great danger.

#48 | Posted by Hughmass at 2026-10-30 07:46 AM | Reply

Anyone who doesn't have a minimum of three months rations, is doing it all wrong. Hurricane Katrine taught me a well needed lesson.

#49 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-30 10:19 AM | Reply

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