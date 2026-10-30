US, Britain Recommend Stockpiling Food, Supplies

"The Pentagon hasn't publicly identified a specific country as FORTRESS's target. But in a February 2024 joint advisory, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, NSA, and FBI warned that Chinese state-sponsored hackers known as Volt Typhoon had compromised IT networks of U.S. organizations in the communications, energy, transportation, and water sectors.



The agencies said the hackers were potentially positioning themselves to disrupt essential services during a future conflict. Microsoft first flagged the group's activity in 2023.



The Pentagon hasn't released a cost estimate or timeline. A senior defense official told reporters Oct. 20 that officials are still assessing the needs of roughly 500 bases in the continental U.S. and that fully meeting the goal could take decades, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.



The magazine estimated the cost could run into the tens of billions of dollars, if not hundreds of billions."



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"The concerns aren't new. Britain's 2025 National Security Strategy named Russia the country's most acute threat and flagged Iranian hostile activity.



It also cast China as a sophisticated, persistent challenge and highlighted undersea cables, energy pipelines, and transportation networks as infrastructure to protect.



A July government resilience report pointed to new conflict in the Middle East, a growing number of sub-threshold attacks from Russia and several major cyberattacks.



Britain's National Cyber Security Centre handled more than 200 cyber incidents affecting critical infrastructure and its supporting ecosystem between June 2025 and May 2026.



NCSC chief executive Richard Horne said in June that about 75% of those incidents were believed to be linked to state actors, naming Russia, China, and Iran."



more at the thread link



www.yahoo.com



;;



video version of the story:



www.youtube.com





NOT to worry, though... Trump Loves China and Russia; they have HIS kind of Dictators.

