Tesla, Over 100 Other Corps, Paid Zero Fed Income Tax

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A total of 114 companies paid no current federal income tax. Another 258 paid effective rates below 7 per cent, averaging just 1.7 per cent, according to ITEP's October 2026 analysis.



The figures reflect current federal income taxes disclosed in company financial reports, rather than final payments recorded by the Internal Revenue Service. Paying no current tax does not establish that a company broke the law.



Why Low Corporate Tax Payments Matter



ITEP estimated that the 706 companies received $198 billion (147.8 billion) in federal tax subsidies by paying less than the statutory rate. The figures highlight how tax provisions can substantially reduce companies' current liabilities.



Matt Gardner, an ITEP senior fellow and report co-author, told Fortune that reduced rates among large corporations pose a broader concern than zero-tax cases alone. He argued that lower payments by highly profitable companies weaken the corporate tax system.



Corporate profits remain substantial. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported profits from current production at an annualised $4.71 trillion (3.52 trillion) in the second quarter of 2026. This measure adjusts for inventory valuation and capital consumption. ...