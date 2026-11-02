Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, November 02, 2026

Tesla, Over 100 Other Corps, Paid Zero Fed Income Tax

More than 100 profitable US corporations, including Tesla, Walt Disney and United Airlines, paid no current federal income tax in 2025, according to a report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP). The findings raise questions about corporate tax breaks and government revenue.

Posted by lamplighter at 05:08 PM | 29 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Americans Are Getting Poorer Despite Bigger Paychecks (8 comments) ...

Tesla, Over 100 Other Corps, Paid Zero Fed Income Tax (29 comments) ...

As Their doubts about US Grow, Gulf Arabs Turn to Middle Powers (12 comments) ...

Book Review: Hitler's 'Flood the Zone' Strategy (10 comments) ...

Final NYT Siena Polls (22 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

After Trump Tax Cuts, Major Corporations Pay Less than Ever | "The corporate tax slashing is happening even as federal spending cuts bludgeon our communities."[image or embed]

" Common Dreams (@commondreams.org) 7:00 AM Nov 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... ITEP examined 706 profitable companies. Together, they reported $1.88 trillion (1.40 trillion) in US profits but paid an average current federal income tax rate of 10.4 per cent, less than half the statutory 21 per cent rate.

A total of 114 companies paid no current federal income tax. Another 258 paid effective rates below 7 per cent, averaging just 1.7 per cent, according to ITEP's October 2026 analysis.

The figures reflect current federal income taxes disclosed in company financial reports, rather than final payments recorded by the Internal Revenue Service. Paying no current tax does not establish that a company broke the law.

Why Low Corporate Tax Payments Matter

ITEP estimated that the 706 companies received $198 billion (147.8 billion) in federal tax subsidies by paying less than the statutory rate. The figures highlight how tax provisions can substantially reduce companies' current liabilities.

Matt Gardner, an ITEP senior fellow and report co-author, told Fortune that reduced rates among large corporations pose a broader concern than zero-tax cases alone. He argued that lower payments by highly profitable companies weaken the corporate tax system.

Corporate profits remain substantial. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported profits from current production at an annualised $4.71 trillion (3.52 trillion) in the second quarter of 2026. This measure adjusts for inventory valuation and capital consumption. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-02 01:17 PM | Reply

-paid no current federal income tax in 2025

"Goddamit, for the 9,000th time, Social Security taxes ARE federal income taxes."

-Mathforth

#2 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 01:19 PM | Reply

Tesla pays hundreds of millions in taxes in China.

In the US tesla is a welfare queen.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-02 01:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

"Goddamit, for the 9,000th time, Social Security taxes ARE federal income taxes."

Except we're talking about Corporations.

Corporations don't pay payroll taxes. YOU THE WORKER are the one ultimately responsible, and YOU THE WORKER are the ones paying them.

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-02 01:27 PM | Reply

Employers pay payroll taxes, regardless of their legal structure

but you knew that.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 01:33 PM | Reply

"Social Security taxes ARE federal income taxes.""

No, they're federal PAYROLL taxes. HUGE difference.

"Employers pay payroll taxes, regardless of their legal structure"

But they're not the ones ultimately responsible. If THEY don't pay, or can't pay, the IRS goes after YOU.

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-02 01:36 PM | Reply

-If THEY don't pay, or can't pay, the IRS goes after YOU.

Whatever do you mean?

I've seen plenty of employers get chased for not remitting payroll taxes.........the IRS pursues employees when their employer fails to remit payroll taxes?

"No, they're federal PAYROLL taxes. HUGE difference."

You're gonna make that distinction now? Not the 9,000 times you insisted they were income taxes when posters like Madbomber ignore them when making the same argument about who pays taxes?

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 01:40 PM | Reply

" the IRS pursues employees when their employer fails to remit payroll taxes?"

Yes.

By law, the ultimate responsibility for "the employer's half" of payroll taxes is the employee.

" You're gonna make that distinction now? Not the 9,000 times you insisted they were income taxes"

You've completely missed the point. When no distinction is made between taxes and income taxes, I correct.

The headline made the distinction.

I merely pointed out the corporations are covering that amount, that it's ultimately is part of the worker's compensation ... a bit like the company covering health insurance. But legally ... if, say, your company got shut down Dec 31 for not paying any payroll taxes on your behalf ... the IRS would go after them first, and you for any remaining balance.

The ultimate legal responsibility is with YOU. That's why the IRS literally recommends you ask for proof from your employer every quarter. (As if that happens.)

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-02 02:07 PM | Reply

-When no distinction is made between taxes and income taxes, I correct.

you misspelled "obfuscate".

and what legal liability an employee has for what their employer fails to remit in withheld taxes doesn't change the fact that employers are responsible for their portion of payroll taxes.

you're free to post examples of rank and file employees being locked up or fined when their employer failed to remit payroll taxes......if you insist the "IRS GOES AFTER YOU"

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 02:23 PM | Reply

"you misspelled "obfuscate"."

What a riot.

You missed the salient difference, and it's MY fault.

#10 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-02 02:29 PM | Reply

"you're free to post examples of rank and file employees being locked up or fined when their employer failed to remit payroll taxes"

Who said anything about locked up or fined?!?

#11 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-02 02:36 PM | Reply

-Who said anything about locked up or fined?!?

then what consequences from the IRS did you have in mind for employees? IOW, what does "The IRS goes after YOU" mean materially?

#12 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 02:51 PM | Reply

"IOW, what does "The IRS goes after YOU" mean materially?"

You get a letter explaining what happened, and a bill.

99% of the time the IRS doesn't GAF about you if you pay the bill.

#13 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-02 03:42 PM | Reply

This thread is the flip side of the other one(s) posted recently about how the bottom 50% supposedly pay zero taxes.

#14 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-02 04:24 PM | Reply

- You missed the salient difference, and it's MY fault.
#10 | Posted by Danforth

Welcome to Bev World!

#15 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 05:16 PM | Reply

No Paywall:

"Corporate tax revenue has plummeted under the Trump administration, which has ushered in a series of tax breaks meant to boost capital investments, even as corporate profits have soared.

Treasury Department data released earlier this month showed about a 15% reduction, about $70 billion, in corporate income tax revenue to $381 billion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

The drop is part of a more than 25% reduction in corporate tax revenue since 2024, when former President Joe Biden was in office."

and

"Rather than blame the more than 100 companies paying nothing in federal income tax, however, it's the hundreds of corporations paying a reduced rate that present the bigger threat to tax revenue, according to Matt Gardner, ITEP senior fellow and coauthor of the report.

The 706 companies saved a total of $198 billion last year as a result of corporate tax subsidies, while the 114 corporations that paid nothing accounted for a fraction of that.

"There's a real concentration of profits at the top, and when those companies pay anything less than 21%, that's really what is knocking a hole in our corporate tax laws right now," Gardner told Fortune.

"Their profits were so huge that their tax avoidance is way more consequential for the federal government's capacity to function than the zero tax corporations are."

more

finance.yahoo.com

#16 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 05:23 PM | Reply

As Paul Harvey would say, "and now .. you know the rest of the story" about why our debt and deficits have skyrocketed again.

First, two Bush tax cuts, and now two Trump tax cuts.

Both of whom also blew up budgets at the same time like the idiots that they and the GOP are.

#17 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-02 05:40 PM | Reply

It would not surprise me if they get a check in 2026 tax year.

#18 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-11-02 05:43 PM | Reply

"Meta in particular has attracted scrutiny over how it has taken advantage of the R&D tax break. The tech company reportedly classified its AI data centers as experimental "pilot models," according to reports cited by senators, which would allow it to receive the tax break.

Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Ben Ray Lujn (D-N.M.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) wrote a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this month demanding answers by Oct. 31 on how the investments Meta is claiming tax breaks for differ from routine costs for equipping data centers.

"The federal research credit can be a useful and necessary tool to support our nation's innovation economy and cutting-edge research," the senators wrote.

"Subsidizing your A.I. data center build is not close to meeting this standard."

from the above link

#19 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 05:44 PM | Reply

"You get a letter explaining what happened, and a bill."

This would only occur in situations where the employer failed to withhold the payroll taxes from the employee. In either case, the employers are still on the hook for their portions of the payroll taxes, which only they are liable for. If the payroll taxes were withheld, then the employee is not responsible if the employers fail to file them.

#20 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-02 05:54 PM | Reply

Beverley's a fuggin' idiot.

#21 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-02 07:17 PM | Reply

"Goddamit, for the 9,000th time, Social Security taxes ARE federal income taxes."
-Mathforth

#2 | Posted by eberly

And yet you wonder why people think the only people dumber than you are farmers who voted for Trump...

#22 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-02 07:31 PM | Reply

22

I wonder nothing here.

certainly not how smart you think I am.

You show up, spew rage at a half dozen posters you're clearly obsessed with for obvious reasons....then go back into your hole....and never come near an issue.

just personal attacks and run

#23 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 08:11 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

In fact, I'm plonking you. What substantive conversation would I miss?

none

nobody wants anything to do with you.

#24 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 08:16 PM | Reply

#23 | Posted by eberly

As opposed to you who shows up, posts stupid s*&^ then whines about how people perceive him?

none
nobody wants anything to do with you.

#24 | Posted by eberly

Struck a nerve, eh? You even threw in a nice little weasel word argument from popularity parting line to try and blot those giant salty tears.

You're actually a farmer who voted for Trump, aren't you? No wonder you're always so salty about an obvious and objective conclusion.

#25 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-02 08:31 PM | Reply

BTW do you really think that, by the responses you get, you're offering substantive conversation?

That's a serious question.

I at least embrace the spirit of this place and use it as a place to blow off steam and occasionally engage in actual debate/discussion when (if) it presents itself.

I never whine about plonking people, though.

#26 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-02 08:38 PM | Reply

A number of people (including myself) have pointed out that payroll taxes are in fact a federal tax on income, regardless of the accounting classification when people try to disingenuously claim that most of lower-income people pay no federal income taxes. You can't have it both ways.

#27 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-02 09:09 PM | Reply

-Struck a nerve, eh?

You're a perpetual ball of nerves.

Everybody knows it.

-You're actually a farmer who voted for Trump, aren't you?

100% false. Way to take the low road and get it completely wrong.

-BTW do you really think that, by the responses you get, you're offering substantive conversation?

Often times ... .yes.

-I never whine about plonking people

Im just saying i could and it wouldnt matter in the least.

-Blowing off steam

Yep. Every single day here.

You're stressed to the max all the time

#28 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 09:22 PM | Reply

-a number of people (including myself) have pointed out that payroll taxes are in fact a federal tax on income,

Because it is. Sometimes an article references income taxes, and they exclude the payroll taxes.

Often times on purpose to make a political point

#29 | Posted by eberly at 2026-11-02 09:24 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort