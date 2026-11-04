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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

John Fetterman Doesn't Matter Anymore

Fetterman, who has long faced criticism from wings of his party for obstructing the Democratic agenda by voting with Republicans, will now have less power ...

Posted by qcp at 05:30 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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Democrats will have at least 52 Senate seats. That means John Fetterman will not be the chamber's deciding vote.

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 12:28 AM Â· Nov 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Bwahaha.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 10:51 AM | Reply

So much for being a Toad in the Road.

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 10:59 AM | Reply

Yeah, he has a vote...which means he's still gonna be a problem.

#3 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-04 11:25 AM | Reply

via GIPHY

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 11:32 AM | Reply

Fetterman should spend his retirement in Israel.

x.com

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-04 01:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@5 Fetterman should spend his retirement in Israel.

Accurate picture of the human hippo.

Fetidman should take Andrew Cuomo, Michael Bloomberg, George Santos, Alan Dershowitz, Bruce Blakeman, Chuck Schumer, Eric Adams, and Hakeem Jeffries with him.

Ba-bye!

"FUNNY"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-04 01:44 PM | Reply

I suspect there are others but we'llcertainlybe watching.

#7 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-04 03:47 PM | Reply

It is stunning to realize that a scant five years ago Fetterman was actually being considered as future presidential material by many Democrats. My, how the worm has turned.

#8 | Posted by ExpectingReign at 2026-11-04 05:22 PM | Reply

It is stunning to realize that a scant five years ago Fetterman was actually being considered as future presidential material by many Democrats. My, how the worm has turned.

#8 | Posted by ExpectingReign at 2026-11-04 05:22 PM | Reply | Flag:

Wait till they figure out that the people they voted for are still going to support Israel First agendas.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-04 07:46 PM | Reply

#9 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

Far more republicans are Israel firsters than democrats.

Especially after this election.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-04 07:49 PM | Reply

Far more republicans are Israel firsters than democrats.
Especially after this election.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-04 07:49 PM | Reply | Flag

Uh huh. Watch and see. Israe cost you Jamal Bowman and Cori Bush their seats.

#11 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-04 08:06 PM | Reply

He should retire, or become Trumps personal diaper Changer.

#12 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-04 08:11 PM | Reply

He obviously still matters enough for people to start threads about him on the Retort.

#13 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-04 08:20 PM | Reply

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