Buttons Are Back When It Comes to Car Interiors

On my Sierra's steering wheel there's 2 rocker switches and 2 gear shift buttons on the back. There's 4 way controls with rockers in the middle on both sides of the front + 2 or 4 buttons around them. The A/C controls, seat venting & heating are all buttons.



It also has a big infotainment system where you can try to kill yourself adjusting the climate controls in traffic instead of just tapping Auto and turning the temp dials like a thermostat. Sync if you only want to turn 1 dial for both sides of the truck. Nice for google map with live traffic & Sirius XM at least.



You really want those buttons in a 1500 and an aftermarket Igla pin code system so it doesn't disappear. Comically easy to steal. It takes an Igla system spliced in, obd port lock, the classic club so they skip your truck without popping the $750 lock and move to an easier one, and a tailgate lock because 2 screws & a cable snip, and that thing is gone too. Then it's only a PR bond if they get caught, no jail in Houston for this non-violent crime. All advice direct from the SME detective at HPD auto theft div.