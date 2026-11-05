Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, November 05, 2026

Buttons Are Back When It Comes to Car Interiors

As with interior design for houses, interior design for vehicles is also subject to fashion trends.

Posted by lamplighter at 12:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Big Tech: voter AI backlash is "anti-Trump" not "anti-tech" (3 comments) ...

Buttons Are Back When It Comes to Car Interiors (6 comments) ...

Study: Vizio Ignores 'Smart' TV Spying Opt Out Requests (8 comments) ...

Third Person Dies of Bird Flu Since Virus Jumped to Livestock (5 comments) ...

Courts Check Trump's Attempts to Hire or Fire Federal Prosecutors (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter



[image or embed]

-- Ars Technica (@arstechnica.com) 1:19 PM Â· Nov 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... "When the trend of the Piano Black and the switchless interior was happening, it was during a time when designers and companies and engineers and everybody were thinking that, Hey, we can just get rid of all these switches on the interior. We can put it all in the software. It'll save money. It'll save us tooling up all these extra parts for unique cars and all this stuff and make the interior more like a software experience.' And it was done with those intentions," said Hiren Patel, senior design manager at Nissan.

That resulted in cars with minimalist interiors that looked good in the dealership. But people drive their cars on roads; they don't just sit inside them, parked inside a dealership. "So lots of people were complaining about it and saying, Hey, it takes my eyes off the road to change the temperature or to adjust my seat or do whatever.' It's not as easy as doing something on your phone where it's just right at your fingertips and intuitive," Patel said. ...

Most recently, Patel was responsible for the new Rogue, Nissan's bestselling family SUV. And its interior is a good one. Less minimalist than the all-electric Ariya, the new Rogue Hybrid has buttons and switches for most of its controls and a useful amount of storage built into the interior. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-04 01:05 PM | Reply

I have a car with a big touchscreen infotainment system and it's pure garbage. It doesn't even respond to touch for the first thirty seconds or so the car is on.

If I get rid of this car before it's paid off, the failed attempt at replacing buttons with a screen will be why.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-04 01:51 PM | Reply

The bad news is that buttonless cars will soon be flooding the used car market.

#3 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-05 07:21 AM | Reply

On my Sierra's steering wheel there's 2 rocker switches and 2 gear shift buttons on the back. There's 4 way controls with rockers in the middle on both sides of the front + 2 or 4 buttons around them. The A/C controls, seat venting & heating are all buttons.

It also has a big infotainment system where you can try to kill yourself adjusting the climate controls in traffic instead of just tapping Auto and turning the temp dials like a thermostat. Sync if you only want to turn 1 dial for both sides of the truck. Nice for google map with live traffic & Sirius XM at least.

You really want those buttons in a 1500 and an aftermarket Igla pin code system so it doesn't disappear. Comically easy to steal. It takes an Igla system spliced in, obd port lock, the classic club so they skip your truck without popping the $750 lock and move to an easier one, and a tailgate lock because 2 screws & a cable snip, and that thing is gone too. Then it's only a PR bond if they get caught, no jail in Houston for this non-violent crime. All advice direct from the SME detective at HPD auto theft div.

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-11-05 12:12 PM | Reply

@#2 ... If I get rid of this car before it's paid off, the failed attempt at replacing buttons with a screen will be why. ...

I have a car in which the dashboard has mechanical gauges (tach, speedometer, gas, etc.) and the controls are all push-buttons and knobs.

I have no plans to get a new car unless/until the whole entertainment-center-as-a-dashboard thing is in the rear view mirror.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 01:22 PM | Reply

'26 Civic has a decent mix of touch screen and physical buttons. Definitely a better balance than the wife's Carnival

#6 | Posted by kwrx25 at 2026-11-05 02:00 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort