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Friday, November 13, 2026

Hegseth Bestows Medal on Soldier Who Berated His Posse for Laughing at Tomb

The incident led to relentless criticism on social media, with many saying they expected more decorum from the United States secretary of defense, especially on Veterans Day.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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wow -- CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE ... PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2:55 PM Â· Nov 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is a joke, right?

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-12 01:57 PM | Reply

This is a joke, right?

It's called damage control. I wonder who told him to do it? Probably Natalie.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-12 02:02 PM | Reply

"FUNNY 2"

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-12 07:26 PM | Reply

This is the most craven face-saving act our Republic has ever witnessed from a Secretary of Defense... I mean Secretary of War.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-12 07:37 PM | Reply

When is Hegseth going to visit Bethesda Naval Medical Center and do his best James Forestall impression?

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-12 07:41 PM | Reply

@#1 ... It's called damage control. I wonder who told him to do it? Probably Natalie. ...

To me it looked like a lame photo-op attempt to try undo the damage that Sec Def Hegseth's group did to the gravity of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 04:45 PM | Reply

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