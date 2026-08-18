Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Trump Threatens 'to Bomb S---' out of Oman

President Trump on Monday warned Omani officials against getting "in the way" of the U.S. during negotiations ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 AM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Voted by Mail in Florida Primary Election (3 comments) ...

Trump Threatens 'to Bomb S---' out of Oman (17 comments) ...

Pedo 47 has made 'freedom' a cover for killing kids (4 comments) ...

US destroyer adrift for four days after losing power (18 comments) ...

Russia Is Shipping Explosives To Iran (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump wakes up this morning threatening to bomb Oman. Welcome to another week with an unhinged madman running the country.[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 7:26 AM Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If Trump were anyone else, he'd be in a nursing home by Court order.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-17 11:47 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s" out of them," he told Fox News's Trey Yingst.

Did the fat kid-diddler run this by the board of peace?

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-17 11:49 AM | Reply | Funny: 4

Threatening to bomb Oman is brilliant strategy.

What could go wrong?

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-17 12:59 PM | Reply

So Trump snarls he will bomb Oman if they somehow (unspecified) get in the way of him ending - somehow (also unspecified) - the war he and Israel launched nearly six months ago, but he's really not in any hurry - a point he makes repeatedly, not in a hurry.

So, basically, Old Demento is ---- scared and desperately wants out of the colossal mess he made now. In the world of the Iranian bazaar, a preening, plump peacock appears just about ready for the picking. Unfortunately, it will not be enough for the Iranians that Trump simply loses his war. He (and we by association) must be humiliated and retaught a lesson every president but one since Jimmy Carter easily absorbed. It's not tough love; it's called getting educated about that pride going before destruction thang.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-17 02:14 PM | Reply

Brent crude just rose above $90 again ...

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 02:18 PM | Reply

Trump couldn't find Oman on the wall-size map in the Situation Room if a Big Mac was in the way.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 02:34 PM | Reply

"When you're unhinged, things make their way out of you that should be kept inside, and other things get in that ought to be shut out. The locks lose their powers. The guards go to sleep. The passwords fail."
Margaret Atwood, The Blind Assassin

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-17 02:43 PM | Reply

Sorry - This Trump psychotic break was posted earlier at drudge.com

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-17 02:45 PM | Reply

If he wants to bomb the ---- out of someone, he should just take some Milk of Magnesia.

And stand near the washing machine.

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-17 03:04 PM | Reply

#6

Good shot, Corky.

I haven't checked in a while, but I don't think the spread of "Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome" in the US has abated.

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-17 03:50 PM | Reply

Dummkopf Trumpf and the Omani Ambassador to the US Talal Sulaiman Habib Alrahbi:


Maybe the Trumpf Crime Family (TCF) has no real estate, hotel, golf resort, or crypto deals with Oman, like they have with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

#11 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-17 05:08 PM | Reply

I loathe that look in his face when he's attempting to care about one day making human contact with anyone ever again if he ever did.

#12 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-17 05:25 PM | Reply

Maybe if they sign the Kushner Accords he will hold off on bombing them?

#13 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-17 06:08 PM | Reply

All he is, is ----.

#14 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-17 06:11 PM | Reply

Or how about when "Hair Hitler" turns to his left or right during a speech showing the mob his profile while he smirks.

#15 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-17 06:17 PM | Reply

Are we going to spend our last 10% of munitions on them?

#16 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-18 01:16 PM | Reply

He'll huff and he'll puff...

#17 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-18 03:06 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort