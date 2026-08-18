Trump Threatens 'to Bomb S---' out of Oman

So Trump snarls he will bomb Oman if they somehow (unspecified) get in the way of him ending - somehow (also unspecified) - the war he and Israel launched nearly six months ago, but he's really not in any hurry - a point he makes repeatedly, not in a hurry.



So, basically, Old Demento is ---- scared and desperately wants out of the colossal mess he made now. In the world of the Iranian bazaar, a preening, plump peacock appears just about ready for the picking. Unfortunately, it will not be enough for the Iranians that Trump simply loses his war. He (and we by association) must be humiliated and retaught a lesson every president but one since Jimmy Carter easily absorbed. It's not tough love; it's called getting educated about that pride going before destruction thang.