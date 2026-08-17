Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, August 17, 2026

MTG: Trump 'Discussing Using Nuclear Weapons in Iran'

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the Trump Administration is considering possible nuclear actions during strategy meetings on the Iran conflict.

Posted by Corky at 05:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/17

Status: user

MORE STORIES

MTG: Trump 'Discussing Using Nuclear Weapons in Iran' (8 comments) ...

Blanche Won't Pledge DOJ Independence from Trump (10 comments) ...

Do Not Say His Name! (1 comments) ...

Kennedy Center Votes to Restore Trump's Name (7 comments) ...

Trump Talks of ‘Beautiful Young Girls’ (18 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

[1/2] More astounding Trump actions threatening the safety of American families. Last-minute cutting military exercises with South Korea allegedly because of his affection for North Korean nuclear-armed thug and threatening to bomb friendly Oman. www.theguardian.com/us-news/live ...

[image or embed]

-- Rep. Lloyd Doggett (@doggett.house.gov) 11:19 AM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene
@FmrRepMTG

They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings.

Yes you read that correctly. It's real. I'm not speculating, I know.

And it's pure evil.

The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945 on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, immediately killing 110,000 people, vaporizing people at ground zero, and total deaths reached 214,000 by the end of the year from severe burns and trauma.

But the extreme suffering continued for the Japanese people from radiation sickness, skyrocketing cancer rates, and generational birth defects.

Not to mention wiping out all means of their economy.

And the suffering was so great that all of humanity vowed, "never again."

Trump and his admin were told by our own intelligence that Iran was no where near creating a nuclear weapon, then Israel said the same line it's repeated for decades, "Iran is only weeks away."

So we bombed anyways, killed their leaders and innocent little children in a school, and Iran has controlled the Strait of Hormuz ever since and punished the region for their part in it.

And now our government is the one actually discussing lowering the nuclear threshold in order to use nuclear weapons against Iran even though Trump claims he's won the war like 40 times and says the U.S. controls the SoH.

Trump promised no more foreign wars, but may actually be the one who delivers a nuclear holocaust that would likely drag the entire world into major conflict, economic depression, and mass human suffering we've never seen in our lifetimes and maybe throughout history.

People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity.

America is not untouchable.

If and when that happens, everyone, and I do mean everyone, will hold ALL of those in leadership right now fully responsible for the rest of human history.

Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW.
3:19 PM Aug 16, 2026"

4.7M
Views

x.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-17 12:59 PM | Reply

That Trump is considering using nukes against Iran is the logical outcome to his mental illness.

The man is chewing the furniture.

Do we really need a nuclear war to prove that?

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-17 01:00 PM | Reply

When would be a good time to nuke Iran, from Trump's point of view?

That's right. The midterms.

Hello national emergency.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-17 01:01 PM | Reply


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 01:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The anti-AIPAC movement that Marjorie Taylor Greene began is slowly gaining traction.

50% of Americans want to see ICC-indicted war criminal Israeli PM Benjamin Satanyahu arrested for war crimes, as well as a stop to the genocide in Gaza and the Forever War that the US is fighting against Iran on behalf of Israel.

Former D/NCTC Joe Kent had recommended a fusion ticket for 2028: one non-AIPAC Democrat, one non-AIPAC Republican.

Thomas Massie and AOC come to mind, but we'll have to see what other non-AIPAC candidates will emerge between here and 2028.

In The Body Snatchers (Jack Finney, 1955), the humans defeat the invasive species of pod-people, like today's AIPAC-ers. In the first two movies, the pod-people are triumphant, but not in the third installment.

"Jew-hater!"


"FUNNY"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-17 04:05 PM | Reply

Ya know... I don't think that trick will work twice.

#6 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-17 06:59 PM | Reply

It's times like these that make me think I'm rather foolish to not have some semblance of prepper-adjacent goodies squirreled away. World War III would be a terrific way to cancel those pesky mid-terms, eh? No doubt he's got something extra-extra-unconstitutional planned for this November when it goes undeniably south for him and his on Election Night. If this were a amusement ride, I'd pull the emergency chain to get let off.

#7 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-08-17 07:25 PM | Reply

"50% of Americans want to see ICC-indicted war criminal Israeli PM Benjamin Satanyahu arrested for war crimes, as well as a stop to the genocide in Gaza and the Forever War that the US is fighting against Iran on behalf of Israel."

Ask those same Americans if they support Obama, Biden, Trump, and Bush being arrested for war crimes.

Remind the Americans why the US doesn't recognize the ICC.

Genocide? How do you make the region stop fighting? If both sides want genocide, let them fight until the last man.

Or, explain how to stop a religious mentality war.

#8 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-08-17 07:36 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort