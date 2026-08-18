Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Trump Voted by Mail in Florida Primary Election

President Trump last week returned a mail-in ballot ahead of Florida's primary election on Tuesday, Politico reported Monday, the second time he has done so amid his unfounded claims that mail-in voting contributes to election fraud.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 05:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Voted by Mail in Florida Primary Election (3 comments) ...

Trump Threatens 'to Bomb S---' out of Oman (17 comments) ...

Pedo 47 has made 'freedom' a cover for killing kids (4 comments) ...

US destroyer adrift for four days after losing power (18 comments) ...

Russia Is Shipping Explosives To Iran (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

After attacking vote-by-mail, Trump voted by mail in today's Florida primary. What a hypocrite.

[image or embed]

-- Democrats (@democrats.org) 10:21 AM Â· Aug 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Paging Bathhouse Bill.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-18 12:08 AM | Reply

Ooooooo That's gonna leave a mark

#2 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-18 12:33 AM | Reply

Giant mural of the Senile Satan and his belly lying dead on a catalfaque in Iran.

Mail that in, Dotard!

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 04:59 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort