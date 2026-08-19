Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Trump Admin Moves to Allow Logging in Pristine Nat. Forests

The move to repeal the 'roadless rule' would pave the way for road construction and logging in nearly 45 million acres of untouched back country.

Posted by qcp at 05:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/19

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Admin Moves to Allow Logging in Pristine Nat. Forests (6 comments) ...

Columbia House, yes it still exists, going out of business (3 comments) ...

Trump's Broken Promises, in 11 Charts (2 comments) ...

Trump votes by mail after calling ballots inherently corrupt (1 comments) ...

Iran Aims to Ban U.S. and Israeli Ships from Hormuz (18 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Breaking News: Trump officials are moving to open nearly 45 million acres of wilderness in national forests to new roads and logging, removing protections that had been in place since 2001.

[image or embed]

-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 12:54 PM Â· Aug 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

After a public uproar that shattered the eardrums in Texas, Trump was prevented from bulldozing Big Bend National Park for his wall.

The part of the park that Trump did manage to destroy is rare desert/riparian environment. I've bee exactly there. The setting is magnificent; unique. A national jewel.

Time to listen to what the truth has been from the start: Trump destroys things because it makes him feel powerful. Big Bend is sacred, so that's why he went for it. He wants people to say, one hundred years from now: "That's the part Trump tore up".

It's a form of immortality from his point of view: Valuable to him because his name gets mentioned.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-18 03:09 PM | Reply

Scorched Earth policy against Amerikkka: Water, endangered species, forests, the atmosphere, radiation standards, food supply.

Soup-to-nuts devastation of our natural resources so oligarchs can make obscene profits.

Meanwhile Iran continues protecting their diverse bio-sphere and environment.

And "they" are the "enemy" according to Republicans and Israel.

Wiki

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 03:49 PM | Reply

Spike the trees

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 04:14 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Log the wilderness. Profit!

Drill the wilderness. Profit!

Eat all the fish in the oceans. Profit!

The environment and most everyone in the US... Suck it up.

Felon President, Who cares I will be dead someday soon anyway buried with my billions of ill gotten cash. Fkyu DJT.

#4 | Posted by randomcanyon at 2026-08-19 07:54 PM | Reply

One of my favorite places to go for a quick weekend backpacking trip, Turkey Pen Gap, is in the South Mills River area near Asheville, NC which will be affected by this. It's infuriating they might log such a beautiful wilderness. Caught some of the best tasting native trout I've ever had out there.

#5 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-19 07:58 PM | Reply

With Pres Trump, it is all about the money to be gained.

Nothing else.

Period.

Full stop.


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-19 09:43 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort