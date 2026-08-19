Trump Admin Moves to Allow Logging in Pristine Nat. Forests

After a public uproar that shattered the eardrums in Texas, Trump was prevented from bulldozing Big Bend National Park for his wall.



The part of the park that Trump did manage to destroy is rare desert/riparian environment. I've bee exactly there. The setting is magnificent; unique. A national jewel.



Time to listen to what the truth has been from the start: Trump destroys things because it makes him feel powerful. Big Bend is sacred, so that's why he went for it. He wants people to say, one hundred years from now: "That's the part Trump tore up".



It's a form of immortality from his point of view: Valuable to him because his name gets mentioned.