The New Physics of Power

#5 | POSTED BY DONNERBOY



You have no idea what the topic is do you?





The net advantage, for the moment, seems to be to the small. That should keep you up at night, when you think how the emerging revolution in artificial intelligence will surely supercharge this trend, enabling the small to act even bigger, mightier and less expensively.





Decentralism was coined in the 1820s, because government was too big, and to expensive.



Its also why communism and socialism fail, systems reach a certain level of hierarchy and it loses its ability to change, or meet the needs of its customers.



Also why China opened up and adopted more capitalistic policies, it realized a monolithic hierarchy fails, unlike Lumpers here who seem to think the only way to do something is through the government.



You can't argue there's a "new power", and then want more monolithic social/government systems. You'd be a moron.



Liberals in the 70s80s used to want decentralization, grow your own food, buy locally. All that is out the window with you Lumpers, you prove it every day.

