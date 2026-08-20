The New Physics of Power

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Thursday, August 20, 2026
Thomas L. Friedman: If I were writing a book about the U.S. war with Iran, I know exactly what the title would be. It would be President Trump's social media post of April 5, 2026, directed at the leaders of Iran: "Open the [expletive] Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell " JUST WATCH!"
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